Spring adds new life and new beauty to all that is. Give your inner artist the opportunity to blossom this spring by exploring the brilliance of a visual arts class, the vibrancy of a glass class, pottery, yoga, photography class and more. Our classes are designed to give you lots of personal attention and the opportunity to learn with others in a fun and stress-free environment. Here’s what’s coming up:
Stained Glass Panel, Thursdays, April 7-21, 6-8 p.m. limit to eight students
You will have four different patterns for choice, and you will learn all the steps (pattern copying, choosing/cutting glass, foiling and soldering to finish) to make a nine-inch panel of your own. Christian Parker, $120 for members/$130 for non-members.
Spontaneous Watercolor Painting, Fridays, April 8-May 13, 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Learn how to create compositions through a spontaneous approach. You will start by mixing colors and painting form without detail. Your painting will take on its own unique identity as you add in details inspired by day-to-day experiences. Stanley Gilmore, $128/$140.
Spring Barre and Stretch, Tuesdays, April 12-May 17, 10-11 a.m.
Tone and lengthen muscles that will work on building upper body strength, target thighs, seat, back, and abdominals. Pulling from classical ballet principles each muscle group will be worked, then alternately stretched to lengthen the muscles All levels welcome. Holly Fox, $65/$75.
Watercolor: Spring in Bloom on Zoom, Tuesdays, April 12-26, 10-11 a.m.
April showers bring beautiful flowers in watercolor! Join award winning artist and popular ACAC instructor Steve Bleinberger in this beautiful, joyful series where he’ll share and demo various techniques, tips, and tricks. All levels welcome. $36/$38.
All Levels Vinyasa, Wednesdays, April 13-May 18, 9-10 a.m.
Flow continuously through strong sequences of traditional Sun Salutations and standing postures, linking breath with movement, and building strength and endurance. Attention to correct alignment and use of yoga props for posture accessibility is also emphasized. Judy Redding, $65/$75.
Hummingbird Photography, Wednesdays, April 13-27, 6-7 p.m.
Discover how to capture beautiful images of ruby-throated hummingbirds hovering over flowers in your backyard or patio garden. Learn how to create eye catching compositions and understand hummingbird behavior so you and your camera will be ready for that perfect hummingbird moment! Steve Hogan, $32/$36.
Hammered Sterling Silver Earrings, Tuesday, April 19, 6-8 p.m.
You will learn how to cut metal, attach sterling jump rings to connect your silver pieces, as well as hammer, texturize and soften the edges. Your finished earrings will look fabulous! Susan Henry, $36/$40.
Take a Walk: Downtown Italianate Architecture, Wednesday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
Join us as Nancy Whitman, Italianate Architecture enthusiast, leads you on a walking journey of downtown Gettysburg. See up close, about 30 buildings in this style. Join us! Nancy Whitman, $20/$22.
Baking with Marc Jalbert: Gluten Free, Thursday, April 21, 6-8 p.m.
Learn how to make Marc’s special almond and hazelnut chocolate ginger cookies, as well as a toasted walnut date pie featuring nut flour that is tasty and gluten free. Class will cover instructor demos, hands-on time, recipes, and sampling to enjoy. Complimentary wine pairing. $50/$55.
Adams County Arts Council is located at 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg; adamsarts.org; or call 717-334-5006.
Scholarships are available for those who qualify. Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Adams County Arts Council’s mission is to cultivate an arts rich community. Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325; 717-334-5006; www.adamsarts.org; Wendy Heiges, program director; www.classes@adamsarts.org.
