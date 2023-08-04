In the fall of 2022, The Arc of Adams County and The Arc of York County began the process of merging to better serve individuals in York and Adams Counties. Although we are still awaiting our official name change to “The Arc of York and Adams Counties,” we proudly serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in both York and Adams counties.

The Arc of York and Adams Counties empowers people with intellectual and other disabilities to become active, vocal, and skilled community members. That mission extends to supporting families and educating the community on employing and living side-by-side with individuals with intellectual disabilities. We are committed to meeting the needs of all individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to ensure that they have the opportunity to choose where and how they learn, live, work, and play.

Ruthmary McIlhenny is the community coordinator for the Arc of Adams County.

