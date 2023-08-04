In the fall of 2022, The Arc of Adams County and The Arc of York County began the process of merging to better serve individuals in York and Adams Counties. Although we are still awaiting our official name change to “The Arc of York and Adams Counties,” we proudly serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in both York and Adams counties.
The Arc of York and Adams Counties empowers people with intellectual and other disabilities to become active, vocal, and skilled community members. That mission extends to supporting families and educating the community on employing and living side-by-side with individuals with intellectual disabilities. We are committed to meeting the needs of all individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to ensure that they have the opportunity to choose where and how they learn, live, work, and play.
Current services of The Arc of York and Adams Counties include summer and year-round recreational programs for children and adults, adult employment training and job placement, transition-from-school-to-work aimed at preparing high school students with disabilities to enter the working world upon graduation, Agency With Choice services that help families and clients adapt to the general community through habilitation and respite services; advocacy for people with disabilities and their families, and community education about intellectual disabilities and intellectual disability prevention.
In addition to our offices in Biglerville, Hanover, and York, we are opening a new office in Gettysburg later this month. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the new center soon.
For more information on the programs and services we provide for people with disabilities, please contact us at 717-846-6589 or via email at mail@thearcofyorkcounty.org. Follow The Arc of York and Adams Counties on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, or visit our website at http://www.thearcofyorkcounty.org.
Ruthmary McIlhenny is the community coordinator for the Arc of Adams County.
