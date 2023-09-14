Mediation Services of Adams County Inc. (MSAC) is a community partner of Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence, a non-partisan program bringing together agencies and people in Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, and York counties, reaching across divides to prevent targeted violence (visit https://www.uraction.org/uptv.html for more information).

The partnership is launching the Talk Tent at two upcoming events: A2 Tandem on Sept. 16 in Warrior Stadium and the Heritage Festival at the Gettysburg Rec Park on Sept. 17.

Submitted by Patti Robinson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.