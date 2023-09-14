Mediation Services of Adams County Inc. (MSAC) is a community partner of Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence, a non-partisan program bringing together agencies and people in Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, and York counties, reaching across divides to prevent targeted violence (visit https://www.uraction.org/uptv.html for more information).
The partnership is launching the Talk Tent at two upcoming events: A2 Tandem on Sept. 16 in Warrior Stadium and the Heritage Festival at the Gettysburg Rec Park on Sept. 17.
“What in tarnation is a Talk Tent?” you ask. “And what does talking have to do with targeted violence, whatever that is?” Good questions. The short answer is, “In the Talk Tent you find ways to mitigate the correlation between people not being able to say what is on their mind, effectively and healthily, and violence.”
Research has shown that violence can be traced back to an inability to constructively express thoughts, emotions, and grievances. Individuals who feel unheard, stifled, isolated, misunderstood, and powerless to bring change in their world, might resort to aggressive behaviors as a misguided attempt to gain attention, assert themselves, or to belong. The lack of proper channels for expressing frustration and dissatisfaction can create a breeding ground for pent-up anger to escalate into acts of hatred and violence.
MSAC is a group of specially trained volunteers who help people during conflict through active listening skills based on transformative mediation. We are also involved in various community activities that put us out on the street talking to people who may be agitated or aggressive. We would like to be put out of business. As a tool to ending conflict in our community, we feel people could use a conversation primer. How do we talk to each other again? How do we talk about complex issues without getting into a fight? How can we be brave enough to speak our minds without fear of having to shut down for our protection?
We created the Talk Tent because we believe that people need to talk to each other about tough topics to foster understanding, empathy, and conflict resolution. Open dialogue promotes emotional processing, mutual respect, and the opportunity to find common ground or solutions for challenging issues.
This is a tall order, and there are many ways to approach it. As communicators we are taking our skills on the road. Look for the Talk Tent at various events, and feel free to come in, and do just that: talk. We have topic cards to use as springboards for conversation. We also have cards and puzzles for the kids, so they can learn to handle their complex emotions, and become fearless talkers and listeners too. And you will be able to take fun tools home. We hope that you use these cards with your family and friends as you practice open-ended listening and foster fabulous relationships. Let’s teach everyone to talk.
Submitted by Patti Robinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.