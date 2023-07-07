This year’s Friends of the Adams County Library System’s Summer Book Sale Bonanza promises to be one of our biggest and best in several years.
The reason it is going to be so special comes down to how our patrons and supporters of the library have been so generous with their donations. A rough estimate of the number of books we have this year comes close to 45,000 volumes.
If you are a parent or grandparent, of note is our much larger than previous year’s selection of children’s, elementary and young adult books. Every child who attends gets five free books each day of the sale, and teachers can choose up to 15 free books for their classroom use on Friday.
Need a good “beach read” or just looking for an escape for a few hours? We have that covered too, including an excellent selection of recent mystery and romance novels. Just be sure to come early on the first day for the best selection. The early bird catches the worm.
Once again, we are holding the sale at Redding Auction House at 1085 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. This year’s dates are Thursday, July 27, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, July 28, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If shopping for bargain books helps you work up an appetite, the Friends of the New Oxford Library will once again be sponsoring the “Food Adventures” truck on Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
This is our largest fund raiser, but don’t forget that we run a used book store in the basement of the Gettysburg library throughout the year. Book store hours are posted on the library website. All proceeds from the Summer Bonanza and the used book store go directly to help support library programs.
Catherine Dischner is president of the Friends of Adams County Library System.
