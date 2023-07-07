This year’s Friends of the Adams County Library System’s Summer Book Sale Bonanza promises to be one of our biggest and best in several years.

The reason it is going to be so special comes down to how our patrons and supporters of the library have been so generous with their donations. A rough estimate of the number of books we have this year comes close to 45,000 volumes.

Catherine Dischner is president of the Friends of Adams County Library System.

