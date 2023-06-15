Summer officially arrives on June 21 at 10:57 a.m. local time when the sun reaches its northernmost position in the sky. Here in the northern hemisphere that means the sun gets high in the sky and is up for a long time.

It is in fact our longest day of the year, at 15 hours. Like it or not, it also means that the days will be getting shorter after June 21, very slowly at first, but by the middle of July 15 minutes of daylight will have gone away.

Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. Now accepting requests for summer field trips. More information available at www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.

