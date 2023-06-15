Summer officially arrives on June 21 at 10:57 a.m. local time when the sun reaches its northernmost position in the sky. Here in the northern hemisphere that means the sun gets high in the sky and is up for a long time.
It is in fact our longest day of the year, at 15 hours. Like it or not, it also means that the days will be getting shorter after June 21, very slowly at first, but by the middle of July 15 minutes of daylight will have gone away.
This year the summer solstice happens to coincide with a beautiful gathering of solar system objects. Venus and Mars have been growing closer together in the western sky after sunset. On June 21, just as they reach their closest approach, they will be joined by a waxing crescent moon. To see them, go out about 45 minutes after sunset and look above the western horizon. Venus will be shining brilliantly, while reddish Mars will be much fainter but still brighter than any star currently in the night sky. The crescent moon will be below and to the right of the pair on the 20th, beside Venus on the 21st, and above and left on the 22nd. Each night the moon phase will grow, from 7% illuminated on the 20th to 20% on the 22nd. Keep an eye on Venus even after this event, as it will be reaching its brightest for this evening appearance on July 7.
If you look at Venus through a telescope at this time you will see it in a crescent phase, like the moon. The phases of Venus were one of the ways that Galileo showed that the sun, and not the earth, was the center of the solar system.
Out beyond the solar system, this month may offer your first glimpse of the Summer Triangle. Look east after it’s completely dark (about 10:30) and you’ll see the three bright stars of the triangle above the east to northeastern horizon. Vega is highest, with Deneb below it in the northeast. Altair is in the east (to the right of the other two). Vega and Altair are 25 and 17 light years away from us, respectively.
That makes them relative neighbors of the sun. Deneb, on the other hand, is one of the most distant individual stars you can see with your unaided eye. The triangle is not an official constellation. Vega is part of Lyra the Lyre, Deneb part of Cygnus the Swan, and Altair part of Aquilla the Eagle.
If you observe these stars regularly at the same time of night, you’ll see them higher and higher in the east. This is because we are revolving around the sun. As we do this the nighttime side of the earth gradually points to different parts of the universe.
Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. Now accepting requests for summer field trips. More information available at www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.
