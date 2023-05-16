Over the past five years, you have probably heard mention of an information building with bathrooms planned for somewhere downtown. I am thrilled to share some facts about the Gettysburg Welcome Center (GWC), including its background, estimated cost, who supports it, what’s next, and how you can help.

The GWC has been under discussion for several years. The idea for a borough welcome center originated in 2018 when Main Street Gettysburg convened a series of exploratory community improvement meetings. More than 80 local officials, businesses, organizations, and residents identified access to local information and public restrooms as critical inefficiencies in our downtown.

Jill Sellers is the president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband, Shane, and their two sons, Joshua, 18, and Caleb, 14.

