Over the past five years, you have probably heard mention of an information building with bathrooms planned for somewhere downtown. I am thrilled to share some facts about the Gettysburg Welcome Center (GWC), including its background, estimated cost, who supports it, what’s next, and how you can help.
The GWC has been under discussion for several years. The idea for a borough welcome center originated in 2018 when Main Street Gettysburg convened a series of exploratory community improvement meetings. More than 80 local officials, businesses, organizations, and residents identified access to local information and public restrooms as critical inefficiencies in our downtown.
In response, our 10-year strategic plan was created. The overall goal of our Baltimore Street Revitalization Project is to develop a walkable environment with sidewalks and crossings that safely connect our mile-long historic district between Steinwehr Avenue and Lincoln Square. The GWC is a key element of that strategy. As a public facility, the GWC will provide a central location for transportation, event and tourism information, and fully accessible, ADA-compliant public restrooms.
Currently, the borough does not have an information center. The property at 340 Baltimore St., sometimes referred to as the “brown house,” was donated to the borough in 2019 for this very purpose. Local architect Connor Phiel of Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates is working with us to produce a handsome brick building designed specifically to fit the neighborhood and streetscape that will stand the test of time to become a legacy in its own right.
The existing house was erected as a rental property in 1885. During the Civil War, the Winebrenner Tannery operated on the grounds. Main Street Gettysburg has plans to share the fascinating details of this little-known history in and around the finished welcome center.
The brown house is in poor condition. The structure is not salvageable as a public facility. The building codes for public versus residential usage are vastly different. For example, residential structures require 40 pounds per square foot for floor load capacity. The standard for commercial buildings is 100 pounds. Basically, houses aren’t designed to support public, ADA-compliant bathrooms and heavy foot traffic from thousands of visitors.
In 2023, Main Street Gettysburg is leading the way to create this landmark structure, including fundraising and grants. To date, we have raised over $117,000 in contributions, the project is under consideration for federal funding, and we are pursuing state funding options.
We are also working with Crabtree Rohrbaugh on updated cost estimates, as our previous numbers were completed during the spike in building supplies. Funding plans include construction and operations to ensure its long-term sustainability.
Main Street Gettysburg is also establishing local partnerships to develop a plan and commitment for its operation. Participants include the Borough of Gettysburg, Destination Gettysburg, and other community partners. The GWC will serve as a vital community asset, the capstone of our historic corridor. We thank all our partnerships for sharing our vision and supporting this project.
The Gettysburg Welcome Center has great momentum going forward. We encourage questions, especially, “How can I help?”
Be on the lookout for future announcements. Major steps are coming soon.
Jill Sellers is the president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband, Shane, and their two sons, Joshua, 18, and Caleb, 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.