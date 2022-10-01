Evaluating your loans, rates, and use of cash reserves each year is a best business and personal finance practice. Planning is key, and these tips should aid in your decision making on current and future loans.

Everything is costing more money today and borrowing money is no exception. Whether its mortgages, auto and equipment loans, personal loans, home equity lines of credit or business lines of credit, payments on borrowed funds have increased significantly in the last 12 months.

Deanna Husfelt is a regional credit officer and Michael Hosterman is an ag business consultant for Horizon Farm Credit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.