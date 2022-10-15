Greetings sky-watchers, we have several things to look forward to in the coming weeks. As October winds down, Mars will be rising around 9 p.m. (8 p.m. once we make the switch to standard time on Nov. 6). This will give you a chance to see Mars, Jupiter and Saturn in a widely separated line from east-northeast to south-southwest. That line marks the plane of our solar system as we see it in the sky. Mars is slowly brightening toward its peak in early December, while Jupiter is fading from its peak in late September. Nevertheless, Jupiter will remain the slightly brighter of the two. Both are now brighter than any star in the night sky. Fainter Saturn is very close to the brightness of Altair (above it to the left), and a bit brighter than Fomalhaut (below and to the right). As always, check out the free maps available from http://www.skymaps.com for the visuals.
This year, 2022, will be a favorable year for the medium-strength Orionid meteor shower. This particular shower occurs when the earth plows through the orbital trail of Halley’s Comet. This year the moon, which rises as a waning crescent around 5 a.m., will not interfere, so intrepid viewers who go out in the early morning hours of Oct. 21 may see as many as 20 meteors per hour. Why are most meteor showers best viewed after midnight? Think of it as a car driving into a swarm of insects. More bugs will hit the windshield than the rear window. During the morning hours, a viewer is located on the side of the earth that’s leading in its orbit around the sun.
November brings our second of two total lunar eclipses in 2022 (the first was in May). This one occurs in the early morning hours of Nov. 8. No special equipment is required to see a lunar eclipse, though binoculars may improve your experience. You’re going to need to set the alarm for this one. To follow as much of the eclipse as possible, go out on the morning of Nov. 8 at 4 a.m. and find the full moon (the moon is always full during a lunar eclipse). At 4:09 a.m., the dark shadow (umbra) of the earth will begin to creep across the face of the full moon; you can even see that the shadow’s edge is curved because the earth is round. The moon will be completely covered in the earth’s shadow at 5:17 a.m. Unlike the eclipse in May, this one is going to be fighting with the horizon and the coming dawn for visibility. Just as totality gets underway the sky will begin to slowly brighten. By the time totality ends (6:42 a.m.) the sun will be rising, and the moon will be setting. The best time to view this eclipse will be from about 5 to 5:30 a.m. This will give you the chance to see totality beginning against a fairly dark sky. What the moon will look like during totality is always a bit of a mystery. If the earth had no atmosphere the shadow would be completely black, and the moon would just disappear. Instead, indirect sunlight is refracted through the earth’s atmosphere. Usually, the eclipsed moon has a red-orange glow, but the exact shade depends on dust in the earth’s upper atmosphere and can range from dark gray (lots of dust, not much like makes it through) to light orange (less dust). We will just have to wait and see what this eclipse brings! The next total lunar eclipse visible locally will be March 14, 2025.
Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. More information and schedule of public programs available at http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.
