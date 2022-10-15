Greetings sky-watchers, we have several things to look forward to in the coming weeks. As October winds down, Mars will be rising around 9 p.m. (8 p.m. once we make the switch to standard time on Nov. 6). This will give you a chance to see Mars, Jupiter and Saturn in a widely separated line from east-northeast to south-southwest. That line marks the plane of our solar system as we see it in the sky. Mars is slowly brightening toward its peak in early December, while Jupiter is fading from its peak in late September. Nevertheless, Jupiter will remain the slightly brighter of the two. Both are now brighter than any star in the night sky. Fainter Saturn is very close to the brightness of Altair (above it to the left), and a bit brighter than Fomalhaut (below and to the right). As always, check out the free maps available from http://www.skymaps.com for the visuals.

This year, 2022, will be a favorable year for the medium-strength Orionid meteor shower. This particular shower occurs when the earth plows through the orbital trail of Halley’s Comet. This year the moon, which rises as a waning crescent around 5 a.m., will not interfere, so intrepid viewers who go out in the early morning hours of Oct. 21 may see as many as 20 meteors per hour. Why are most meteor showers best viewed after midnight? Think of it as a car driving into a swarm of insects. More bugs will hit the windshield than the rear window. During the morning hours, a viewer is located on the side of the earth that’s leading in its orbit around the sun.

Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. More information and schedule of public programs available at http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.

