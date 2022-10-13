Taking action makes us feel good, right? Too often in life, when circumstances are beyond our control, we are left feeling powerless. But when we see actionable steps that help us take control of a situation, that can feel like a win. It feels good to do something.
I think many of us have felt powerless throughout the pandemic, due to a variety of conditions largely beyond our control. As a result, today’s workforce and workplace environment is changed and facing numerous challenges.
I’m here to tell you there is action underway in Adams County. There are wonderful, positive steps in front of us (and you’re invited) so that we can take action together. Here’s how.
The next Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) Advisory Committee will be meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. The gathering will be held at ACTI building, located at 1126 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg, in the school’s banquet room. The alliance is proud to be a partner in this endeavor alongside ACTI.
What type of action can we take together?
First, five of Adams County’s six school districts, through the Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI), have initiated a feasibility study to explore options for expanding career training opportunities for secondary school students and evening classes for adults. Adams County employers, this is your chance to directly impact the feasibility study and explain how future programs can support your future employees. Think of it as customization for the workforce.
Secondly, our partners at Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) will give a presentation on the benefits of apprenticeships available now, especially for the benefit of the manufacturing industry. Vic Rodgers, HACC’s vice president of workforce development and continuing education, and Abby Peslis, HACC’s executive director of corporate and community education, will focus on HACC’s industrial manufacturing technician (IMT) apprenticeship. This is an 18-month program that includes in-person and virtual learning, partnered with on-the-job training. To-date, HACC has successfully run five cohorts of the IMT apprenticeship, which impacted 27 apprentices’ lives and careers.
Context is helpful. Last month, in this space, my colleague Kaycee Kemper explained how the alliance laid the foundation and relationships to make a wide variety of apprenticeships available to Adams County businesses, employers and employees. Earlier this year, also in this space, our partner Shawn Eckenrode of ACTI made the case for the expansion of ACTI programs. You can read both columns on the “news” tab on our website.
Now is the time for action. I encourage, even implore you to attend the meeting on Oct. 17, provide your input, and be part of Adams County’s strategy for solution. To quote Steve Jobs, “Let’s go invent tomorrow rather than worrying about what happened yesterday.”
Robin Fitzpatrick is the president of Adams Economic Alliance, which comprises three organizations: the Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC), the Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA) and the Adams County General Authority (ACGA). For more information, see http://www.adamsalliance.org or follow us on Twitter (@AdamsAlliance), Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/AdamsAlliance) and LinkedIn (Adams Economic Alliance).
