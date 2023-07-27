Several happy transitions took place in the Adams County Habitat family in the past month.

First, a small gathering took place at the new house on Orrtanna Road on Saturday, July 8. It was a short dedication service for the new Habitat for Humanity home, recently completed and turned over to Habitat’s latest owner, Diana Woodward.

Leon Reed is a board member of the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.