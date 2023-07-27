Several happy transitions took place in the Adams County Habitat family in the past month.
First, a small gathering took place at the new house on Orrtanna Road on Saturday, July 8. It was a short dedication service for the new Habitat for Humanity home, recently completed and turned over to Habitat’s latest owner, Diana Woodward.
This simple celebration was a Habitat tradition for our new houses and new homeowners for many years. It was a way to share our joy that another house was completed and another family had found a home of their own. But we had suspended the gatherings for our last few homes due to fears of COVID-19. Instead, several new owners just got the keys and the mortgage, along with a handshake and a good luck. It was still a nice occasion, but something was missing. It was good to return to the custom of holding this friendly event.
Bill Tyson, who was president of the local Habitat chapter during the construction of the house and who toiled endlessly during both the paperwork phase and the construction phase, described the occasion as “A wonderful and enthusiastic collection of family, friends, her church members, garden club, and Habitat members present, with smiles all around.” Most of those attending the ceremony had helped build the house or, in the garden club’s case, landscaped the newly finished home.
Habitat board member Lynn Cairns presided over a small ceremony on the front patio of the new home, where he presented a Bible, salt, a candle, a loaf of bread, sugar, and a flowering plant. He explained that “each of these items represents some aspect of a welcoming, hospitable, and harmonious home.” For example, bread represents sustenance, nourishment, and hope for a plentiful and prosperous life in the new home. Salt has long been considered a symbol of purity, hospitality, and good luck. It is said to ward off evil spirits and to bring prosperity and abundance to a new home, while a candle is a symbol of the home and welcome.
Three days later, at the Habitat board’s regular meeting, the local chapter got new leadership. Tyson happily turned the “gavel” (a framing hammer) over to local realtor Sue Pindle as she stepped forward to assume the presidency of the local Habitat chapter. Tyson isn’t going far; he stepped down from the presidency to become the first vice president, a position newly defined in a recent reorganization as responsible for construction activities. Cairns again spoke on behalf of the board and thanked Tyson for his vision, leadership, and hard work. During Tyson’s leadership, Habitat weathered the challenges of COVID-19, became eligible for the Giving Spree, and explored and developed partnerships with Adams County Technical Institute, WellSpan Health, and other organizations.
Leon Reed is a board member of the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.
