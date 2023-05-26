We all remember the spring of 2020; our worlds changed very quickly and quite drastically. And like everyone else, Adams County Library System (ACLS) had to adjust how things were being done. Our lives and programming turned virtual, and while we’ve been back to doing in-person programs again for quite some time, virtual programming is here to stay.
There are pros to participating in virtual programs. You don’t need to worry about driving anywhere, especially if you dislike driving at night or in bad weather. You can join right from the comfort of your own home or any other place as long as you have an internet connection. You can be across the globe or right next door. And maybe the best part is you can wear anything you want. I’ve attended several webinars and meetings while in my pajamas.
One of my favorite virtual programs we offer is our murder mysteries. I’ve been involved with local community theatre for years, and during the spring of 2020, when everyone was stuck at home, a friend started hosting virtual murder mysteries so we could all get our theatre fix while the stages were dark. I loved it so much that I decided to share it as a program at the library. Each participant is cast as a character, and everyone is a suspect. We host about five mysteries a year, and our next event is Murder on the Sagebrush Express on Aug. 18.
We have several virtual book discussions hosted by different branches of ACLS. For each of these book discussions, you have to register through our website, then a copy of the book will be sent to your local branch library for you to pick up and enjoy. If you do not live close to Adams County, you’ll have to track down your own copy of the book, but everyone from everywhere is welcome to join virtually in the discussion. Book discussion groups, whether virtual or in person, are a great way to meet new people, socialize, and challenge yourself to read a book you might not necessarily pick up on your own. We currently have four virtual discussions you can participate in: Delving into Diversity, Cozy Reads, Brunetti Fans, and Community Book Discussion. Join one or join them all.
If arts and crafts are more your thing, ACLS has you covered. New Oxford hosts Knot Another Stitch, where you can virtually join fellow needle crafters in sharing and discussion while you create. Littlestown hosts a virtual tiny art program, where you watch a pre-recorded video as Kat walks you through creating your own tiny masterpiece. Just register online, and you’ll have a kit with supplies sent to your local branch library. New videos come out several times yearly, but all past videos are available on the ACLS YouTube channel.
Our biggest virtual program this summer is Brownie Wise: The Original Tupperware Lady, which will be held on Aug. 29. Come hear this presentation by historian Leslie Goddard, Ph.D., as she tells the story of Brownie Wise, the woman who pioneered the Tupperware home parties.
Jess Shelleman is the branch manager of the Littlestown Library.
