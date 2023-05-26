We all remember the spring of 2020; our worlds changed very quickly and quite drastically. And like everyone else, Adams County Library System (ACLS) had to adjust how things were being done. Our lives and programming turned virtual, and while we’ve been back to doing in-person programs again for quite some time, virtual programming is here to stay.

There are pros to participating in virtual programs. You don’t need to worry about driving anywhere, especially if you dislike driving at night or in bad weather. You can join right from the comfort of your own home or any other place as long as you have an internet connection. You can be across the globe or right next door. And maybe the best part is you can wear anything you want. I’ve attended several webinars and meetings while in my pajamas.

Jess Shelleman is the branch manager of the Littlestown Library.

