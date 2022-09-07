The American Civil War might not have been a kinder, gentler time, but the music, dances and fashions of the period have a style and gentility that are worth remembering.
Music, dancing, good food and fun will come together again at the Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) Preservation Society’s Civil War Barn Dance on Saturday, Oct. 1. The dance will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Civil War-era barn at beautiful Beech Springs Farm, 784 Mount Carmel Road, Orrtanna. Proceeds from the dance will benefit HGAC’s Barn Preservation Project and Grant Program.
Returning this year will be well-known dance masters Norma Calhoun and Wayne Belt, who have called the steps on many occasions, including period dances at Civil War anniversary reenactments in Gettysburg. Beginner dancers will be assisted by the dance masters.
The Susquehanna Travelers will present authentic musical Top Ten monster hits from the Civil War era, such as the “Grand March,” “Soldier’s Joy,” and “Spanish Dance,” featuring period numbers including reels, quadrilles, polkas, waltzes and the “Thady, You Gander” folk dance. These are dances that originated long before the Charleston, the Jitterbug, the Twist, the Mashed Potato, the Watusi and the Bump (for those of us who remember). Doors open at 6 p.m. Dancing will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Civil War period attire is encouraged, but not required.
Only 100 tickets will be sold. Admission includes light fare and refreshments. Adults are $35 in advance; $40 at the door. Admission for children aged 6-12 is $10, with no charge for children under six years old. Advance ticket sales end at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 28. A silent auction will offer various interesting items to the highest bidders.
Curt Musselman, HGAC past president, said, “Folks really enjoy this family friendly event. So, come and dance, learn to dance, or just have fun watching, and help HGAC preserve Adams County’s great old barns.”
It may be human nature to take for granted things you see every day, like our unique Pennsylvania bank barns, for example. Next time, notice the extended forebay in front, overhanging the stable doors and the bank or ramp on the back of the barn. Think about the massive hand-hewn wood timbers and the mortise and tenon joinery, held together with wooden pegs, and realize that many of these old barns have been withstanding the elements for well over 150 years, all built long before power tools existed. Please help HGAC preserve Adams County’s historic barns.
Bob Mcilhenny is the Civil War Barn Dance event chairman. He can be contacted at 717-420-6500 or RMcilhenny@comcast.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.