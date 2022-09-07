The American Civil War might not have been a kinder, gentler time, but the music, dances and fashions of the period have a style and gentility that are worth remembering.

Music, dancing, good food and fun will come together again at the Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) Preservation Society’s Civil War Barn Dance on Saturday, Oct. 1. The dance will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Civil War-era barn at beautiful Beech Springs Farm, 784 Mount Carmel Road, Orrtanna. Proceeds from the dance will benefit HGAC’s Barn Preservation Project and Grant Program.

Bob Mcilhenny is the Civil War Barn Dance event chairman. He can be contacted at 717-420-6500 or RMcilhenny@comcast.net

