The Interfaith Center For Peace and Justice (ICPJ) has recognized persons in Adams County who promote peace and justice since 1995. In honoring Alex Hayes and Blessing Shahid as Peacemakers of the Year and Yeimi Gagliardi for a Lifetime of Peacemaking on June 13, the total now includes 56 people and organizations recognized who strive to make Adams County a welcoming and safe community for a diverse range of people.
All three were selected from a group of nominees who work hard to promote peace locally. Hayes was selected for his work in promoting community as the managing editor of the Gettysburg times and his volunteer work with a wide range of community organizations including the YWCA, Rotary Club, Manos Unidas and Saint Francis Xavier. In introducing Alex, ICPJ board member Darren Glass pointed out that Alex’s phone contacts include all the important people in the county and he is able to bring people together for meaningful dialogue.
Blessing Shahid was honored for her work during the last five years to help the Adams County community recognize the contributions of black people. She actively promotes the recognition of Black History Month and is the prime mover in the local Juneteenth celebration. In her comments, Blessing pointed out that black history is American history. She is also involved in efforts to improve peaceful cooperation with the police. She said since she moved to Adams County she and her family have encountered racism, but she believes Gettysburg is a beautiful community.
Just like Alex Hayes, Gagliardi was recognized for the breadth of her involvement and contributions to Adams County. While her primary focus is on the health of the Latino community, her work has impacted the entire community through her involvement with Healthy Adams County and @Home Adams County.
In accepting the award, Yeimi said, “Change seems to happen more naturally when we first work on our inner lives, when we decide to devote time and energy to the inner war of our natural propensity for selfish behavior versus the more aspiring goal of selflessness. Many battles will be lost, for sure, but we should also hope, as we do our inner work, to rely on the accountability of our peers and of our environment.
For this reason, I would like to dedicate this award to each of you. That, while you have responsibility for your inner work in this lifetime, you can also be an active bystander who speaks up when confronted by unruly behavior, injustice.
You can also be a lifetime peacemaker, in your own terms. And help build the environment where we can all have the safety to belong and be held accountable with love and kindness.”
Each recipient was giving the opportunity to select $250 worth of new acquisitions for the Adams County Public Library.
Because there was a two year delay in recognizing Peacemaker recipients, the ceremony also included mention of 2020 and 2021 recipients Vicki Corbett, Chad-Alan Carr, Judy Leslie, Scott Hancock, Pastor Jay Zimmerman (posthumously) and the Gettysburg High School Amnesty International Student Group.
