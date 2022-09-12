The American Cancer Society Adams County’s Relay For Life held Saturday, Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Oakside Park in Biglerville was a great place to be. If you weren’t with us I wish you could have been there. We had a lovely, meaningful time of celebrating success, remembering loved ones who have had cancer and fighting back against a disease that has taken too much from too many.

There was great fun in following the yellow brick road and seeing the feet of the Wicked Witch of the East sticking out from under the house (amphitheater stage), having the chance to be Dorothy or another Wizard of Oz character in our neat character cut-out and deciding if you were going to go to Munchkin Land or the Witch’s Castle as you walked the path. You could have been one of the 36 people who came to play bingo and had a chance to win valuable gift certificates or other prizes. You could have shopped at one of our several vendors and taken home a unique gift item for that next special person or party. Perhaps a raffle chance on one of the approximately 20 baskets provided by our 11 teams would have been where you’d like to have tried your luck.

Connie Woodruff is a retired staff partner of the American Cancer Society who has been promoted to the role of a volunteer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.