The American Cancer Society Adams County’s Relay For Life held Saturday, Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Oakside Park in Biglerville was a great place to be. If you weren’t with us I wish you could have been there. We had a lovely, meaningful time of celebrating success, remembering loved ones who have had cancer and fighting back against a disease that has taken too much from too many.
There was great fun in following the yellow brick road and seeing the feet of the Wicked Witch of the East sticking out from under the house (amphitheater stage), having the chance to be Dorothy or another Wizard of Oz character in our neat character cut-out and deciding if you were going to go to Munchkin Land or the Witch’s Castle as you walked the path. You could have been one of the 36 people who came to play bingo and had a chance to win valuable gift certificates or other prizes. You could have shopped at one of our several vendors and taken home a unique gift item for that next special person or party. Perhaps a raffle chance on one of the approximately 20 baskets provided by our 11 teams would have been where you’d like to have tried your luck.
All of these activities were in addition to our celebration of the 22 cancer survivors who were in attendance. We were moved as Chuckie Strevig shared her story of beating a cancer diagnosis three times! The Tin Man would have known he had a heart listening to Chuckie and attending the luminary service with hundreds of flickering bags reflected in the pond at the park.
We thank Gettysburg Scout Troop 79 and Gardners Scout Troop 75 for helping with our flag ceremony as we began our American Cancer Society Adams County’s Relay For Life fundraiser as well as Amy Rose as she sang our National Anthem to begin our event! Bob Foltz was our DJ who helped keep things flowing from beginning to end. Redneck Dogs and J & B’s Sweet Treats food trucks and our Bender’s Shepherds team with pizza slices for sale made sure that no one went hungry.
To date we have raised almost $48,000 and we invite you to help us reach our challenge goal of $50,000 by the end of September. It’s easy to donate by going to http://www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty and donate to a team, person or the event. All donations are used to support American Cancer Society’s lifesaving cancer research, education, patient services and advocacy on cancer issues.
We want to thank our teams, participants, volunteers and our sponsors for their help in making our event a great succes!.Our presenting sponsor, WellSpan Health, even sent their mobile mammogram unit open for tours at the event.
Dal-Tile was a Gold Sponsor, while Cranberry Elks Lodge and ACNB Insurance were Silver Sponsors. We welcomed Hunterstown Ruritan as a new sponsor. Bronze Sponsors included Graphcom, APM Building Materials- Curt Grim, AMVETS #172, GL Day and Strickland Enterprises. Cashtown Lions Club and Advent Partners were Signature Sponsors. Email me at constancewoodruff@gmail.com to be part of the 2023 Relay For Life. Thank you to everyone.
Connie Woodruff is a retired staff partner of the American Cancer Society who has been promoted to the role of a volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.