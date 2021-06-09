Summer is a valuable time for families for many reasons. It is a time to connect, rejuvenate, rest, play outside, make memories and so much more. Many of us are looking forward to the end of the school year, it has been a year like no other. Summer is usually a more relaxed time; school is not in session and not as many activities are scheduled on the calendar. Families may find that they want to be involved in more activities this summer than in the past. Families may want to reconnect with others that they have not seen in a while and our schedules maybe more active than past summers. Families may feel that they need to make up for lost time. It is important to take time to relax and take some time to slow down this summer.
Set a maximum number of activities/events you will do in one day. Take some time to be just with your family. Resist planning too many activities in one weekend. Intentionally plan some laid back and low keys days during your summer. Take on a family project that everyone can participate in.
