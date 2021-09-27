“It is hard to quit something you enjoy doing,” that’s how I feel about leaving the board of the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice (ICPJ) in November. It has been such a pleasure to be part of the leadership of this organization. But after eight years and with my 80th birthday approaching, it’s time.
ICPJ’s Board is a working board. We plan and execute, with the help of volunteers, many interesting and worthwhile projects and collaborate with other organizations that are working to make our community a better, more peaceful place to live. ICPJ begins the calendar year by selecting (from many outstanding nominees) Peacemakers -Lifetime, Of the Year, and Youth- who honor us by accepting our Peacemaker Awards. We get to know, and introduce to the community, some very incredible people. Spring also finds us planning our annual summer Peace Camp for elementary school children. This year was our 30th. It is joyous to see these children, aided by older junior counselors, come together for a week-long day camp centered around themes of peacemaking- locally and globally, religious and racial diversity, and environmental caretaking. They play and learn in a loving and accepting environment. Our Peace Camp “alums” keep in touch over the years and many return to tell us that Peace Camp was an important formative experience.
