If “there” is a place where you want to feel energized, invigorated, healthier, perhaps lose weight, boost your mood, keep your joints and bones strong, then, yes, you can get “there” by walking. An age-old debate as to whether running is better than walking does exist. While there are some distinct differences between the two, which is better is what works best for the individual engaging in the activity. The reality is the best exercise is one that you’ll actually do.
For someone who is just beginning their journey to a healthier lifestyle, walking is a good way to ease into a regular cardio activity. For many, walking will be the suggested activity over running due to joint problems, back issues or for those beginning a significant weight loss journey. Both running and walking result in impact to the body. When running, your body is absorbing the impact of up to three times your body weight. Walking typically results in an impact of one to 1.2 times your body weight. Walking is therefore a lower impact approach and can usually be done for longer periods of time. Walking can be done practically anywhere: around your neighborhood, near your workplace, in a nearby park or on a treadmill at home or at a gym. With a modest investment in a good pair of shoes and socks, you can begin walking immediately.
There is significant scientific research that has proven the many benefits of walking. It improves fitness, promotes cardiac health, alleviates depression and fatigue, creates less stress on joints and reduces pain, can prevent weight gain and promote weight loss, reduces the risk of dementia, reduces the risk of cancer and chronic diseases, can result in healthier cholesterol levels and boosts your brain power. The list goes on.
The general guideline is to engage in 150 minutes of moderate activity per week. If you’re new to walking you can begin by walking short distances then gradually increase your distance and duration to meet the guideline. When done on a regular basis, walking at a pace of two miles per hour has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes by 30-40% and the risk of breast cancer by 20-30%, You might consider walking with a group to make walking even more enjoyable and help you stick to your plan. If you’re experienced in walking and are looking for ways to take your activity up a notch you can increase your pace, introduce interval walking, seek out hills or steps, add a weighted vest or include upper body movement by swinging your arms.
The Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task force offers free walking events on Wednesdays through Oct. 12. Weather permitting, hikes are sponsored throughout the late fall and winter season. The schedule of events can be found at http://www.healthyadamscounty.org and on our Facebook page, Healthy Adams County. Join us at one of these events and begin your walking and fitness journey.
Marian Mancuso Sutton is a member of the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County.
