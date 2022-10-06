If “there” is a place where you want to feel energized, invigorated, healthier, perhaps lose weight, boost your mood, keep your joints and bones strong, then, yes, you can get “there” by walking. An age-old debate as to whether running is better than walking does exist. While there are some distinct differences between the two, which is better is what works best for the individual engaging in the activity. The reality is the best exercise is one that you’ll actually do.

For someone who is just beginning their journey to a healthier lifestyle, walking is a good way to ease into a regular cardio activity. For many, walking will be the suggested activity over running due to joint problems, back issues or for those beginning a significant weight loss journey. Both running and walking result in impact to the body. When running, your body is absorbing the impact of up to three times your body weight. Walking typically results in an impact of one to 1.2 times your body weight. Walking is therefore a lower impact approach and can usually be done for longer periods of time. Walking can be done practically anywhere: around your neighborhood, near your workplace, in a nearby park or on a treadmill at home or at a gym. With a modest investment in a good pair of shoes and socks, you can begin walking immediately.

Marian Mancuso Sutton is a member of the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County.

