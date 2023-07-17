A study by the Project for Public Spaces revealed that people who shop at farmers markets have 15-20 social interactions per visit, compared to only one or two social interactions per visit at a conventional grocery store. It is wonderful that so many friendly interactions occur at our market, and, as market manager, I have the pleasure of witnessing quite a few exchanges every Saturday. Occasionally, people will even deign to stop and chat with me.
However, I sometimes wonder what makes the social experience at the farmers market so different from other retail environments. I’m sure everyone has had the experience of not wanting to socialize at the grocery store and wheeling their shopping cart down the nearest aisle to avoid a potential conversation. Even though the farmers market is as much of a shopping excursion as going to the grocery store, why does it feel so much easier to socialize at the market?
One potential answer to this question may be the various events and programming at our market that makes shopping with us a unique experience for customers. Every week we try to have family-friendly entertainment and educational activities such as live music, free books from Adams County Library System, demonstrations by PennState Master Gardeners, and many other things. We also sprinkle in larger special events throughout the year, like our Farmers Market Fairy Festival last month. Adding these events and programs makes the market feel like more of a weekly festival than a chore, which helps foster more social interactions.
Another possible answer may be the layout and open-air environment of our market. Being outside in the fresh air and (usually) sunshine helps make the market feel more relaxing than a store. Plus, shaded picnic areas make it even easier to sit, chat, and people watch. By contrast, large grocery store corporations will spend millions of dollars on focus groups, sales data, and psychological research to create layouts for supermarkets specifically designed to get you to buy more. Because stores are designed to optimize consumer spending habits and incentivize impulse purchases, these spaces become inherently less conducive to socializing.
Finally, the fact that a farmers market is, by nature, made up of many different vendors makes it a rich social experience. Every purchase from every vendor can be an opportunity for a cheerful conversation. As opposed to a grocery store, where there is only one checkout or even a self-checkout, shoppers at the farmers market are bound to have a friendly chat with every vendor they purchase from.
At the end of the day, it’s hard to say conclusively why the difference between grocery stores and the farmers market is so stark. But the farmers market has a very different vibe from any other shopping experience, and we owe that mainly to our wonderful customers. So, we hope you will come out, socialize, and keep the positive vibes going at some of our upcoming events, including Kids Day on Aug. 5, National Farmers Market Week on Aug. 12, and Young Entrepreneurs Day on Aug. 19.
Reza Djalal is the market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market. You can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org or visit www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.
