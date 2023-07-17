A study by the Project for Public Spaces revealed that people who shop at farmers markets have 15-20 social interactions per visit, compared to only one or two social interactions per visit at a conventional grocery store. It is wonderful that so many friendly interactions occur at our market, and, as market manager, I have the pleasure of witnessing quite a few exchanges every Saturday. Occasionally, people will even deign to stop and chat with me.

However, I sometimes wonder what makes the social experience at the farmers market so different from other retail environments. I’m sure everyone has had the experience of not wanting to socialize at the grocery store and wheeling their shopping cart down the nearest aisle to avoid a potential conversation. Even though the farmers market is as much of a shopping excursion as going to the grocery store, why does it feel so much easier to socialize at the market?

Reza Djalal is the market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market. You can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org or visit www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.

