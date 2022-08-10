Approximately 15,000 children are in foster care as part of the child welfare system in Pennsylvania. All children in foster care have a court-ordered permanency goal, established using a set hierarchy of goals. This hierarchy is as follows: reunify with their parent(s) or primary caretaker, adoption, permanent legal custodianship (PLC), placement with a fit and willing relative, and lastly, another planned permanent living arrangement (APPLA). APPLA includes situations such as long-term foster care or emancipation.

The Pennsylvania Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network (SWAN) is a partnership among the Department of Human Services (DHS), the Pennsylvania Adoption Exchange, and both public and private adoption agencies, organizations, judges, the legal community and foster and adoptive parents (taken directly from their website, http://www.adoptpakids.org/Swan). SWAN offers services to the children in foster care and their biological and/or resource/adoptive families, which focus on supporting and enhancing timely permanency for children.

Brandi Green is a paralegal at Adams County Children and Youth Services.

