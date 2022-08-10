Approximately 15,000 children are in foster care as part of the child welfare system in Pennsylvania. All children in foster care have a court-ordered permanency goal, established using a set hierarchy of goals. This hierarchy is as follows: reunify with their parent(s) or primary caretaker, adoption, permanent legal custodianship (PLC), placement with a fit and willing relative, and lastly, another planned permanent living arrangement (APPLA). APPLA includes situations such as long-term foster care or emancipation.
The Pennsylvania Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network (SWAN) is a partnership among the Department of Human Services (DHS), the Pennsylvania Adoption Exchange, and both public and private adoption agencies, organizations, judges, the legal community and foster and adoptive parents (taken directly from their website, http://www.adoptpakids.org/Swan). SWAN offers services to the children in foster care and their biological and/or resource/adoptive families, which focus on supporting and enhancing timely permanency for children.
Why is permanency important for children? Well, think about who you call to share big news, or who you rely on to help you make important decisions as an adult. Who do you spend your holidays with? For most people, I bet it’s someone in your family, whether it be a parent or a sibling, or even your extended family. Everyone wants and needs a stable, loving family. Studies have shown that a child who “ages out” of the system without achieving permanency is more likely to face substance abuse, homelessness, incarceration and unemployment as an adult, compared to those children who successfully achieved permanency.
What is a resource family? A resource family is commonly referred to as a foster family and is defined under the Child Protective Services Law as “a family that provides temporary foster care or kinship care for children who need out-of-home placement and may eventually provide permanency for those children, including an adoptive family.” Remember, reunifying with their parent(s) or primary caretaker is top tier on the hierarchy and most children do return to their homes. Therefore, a resource family can temporarily provide children with a stable and loving home while their parents work on achieving their own goals in order for their child(ren) to return home to them. In cases where reunification has been ruled out by the court, a resource family can provide permanency through adoption or PLC.
Do you think you have what it takes to help a child, or children, in Pennsylvania achieve permanency? If you’re at least 21 years old, able and willing to go through an extensive background check and interested in becoming a resource parent, you can visit http://www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926) for more information.
Brandi Green is a paralegal at Adams County Children and Youth Services.
