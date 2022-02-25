For more than 60 years the Friends of the Adams County Library System has been a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to raise money for the library system. The funds raised assist the library in providing a variety of high quality in-person and on-line services to people of all ages in our community.
The library is essential to the people in the community and its continued vitality depends on good people acting on good ideas and providing support.
The friends’ current objective in moving forward with our mission is to recruit new members. Although there are now approximately 375 members, more supporters are needed to carry on the year-long activities of the friends. Being a member of the friends allows opportunities to meet new and interesting people with similar interests and to establish friendships. New members will be giving back to the community in a visible way.
All members receive a 20 percent discount at the Friends Book Store which is located on the first floor of the library. Here you can find a variety of good quality used books for book lovers of all ages.
There are also CDs, DVDs and puzzles that can be purchased at amazingly low prices. Visitors to the area especially enjoy the local Gettysburg history books that are available for purchase.
The Friends Book Store is staffed by volunteers all week long. Thousands of books are donated to the friends and other volunteers are needed to process these used books in the library garage in preparation for the book store as well as the large and small book sales.
Members are all invited to “Breakfast with Friends” which is our annual meeting on the second Tuesday in November. Come and find out what we have accomplished in the last year and what the plans are for moving forward. In addition, the Friends of the Library newsletter provides members with up-to-date information on all our activities.
More than 100 of our members volunteer to assist in organizing and conducting special events. The Summer Book Sale is our major fundraiser each year but there are other fundraisers throughout the year. All proceeds from fundraising projects, book store sales, Amazon sales and membership dues provide the financial support and other needed resources for the library in Gettysburg.
The Annual National Library Week celebration is coming in April. This is a great time to think about joining our active group. Applying for membership is easy. Applications are located in the book store and on the Adams County Library System website.
Those of you who frequent our library know that the helpful staff are caring, friendly and knowledgeable. They are ready to serve you in person or on the phone. You can help our vision of keeping our library a vital resource in Gettysburg by joining the friends.
