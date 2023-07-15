When I retired in 2018 from Omaha, Neb., my official end date was July 1. My wife and I had purchased a home in Gettysburg, and I wanted to be here for the Battle Anniversary. The congregation was very kind (and after 13 years, perhaps ready to see me go) and signed off on us moving at the end of May. I was excited to attend my first battle reenactment, held that year north of town on Table Rock Road. I’d read the late Tony Horwitz’s wonderful chronicle of reenacting, “Confederates In The Attic,” and thought I might want to put on a uniform myself. My enthusiasm waned considerably, however, watching men in wool engaged in ersatz combat on what I remember as an unbearably hot and humid afternoon. My retirement plans did not include dying of heatstroke. I settled for buying a Union general’s hat at Dirty Billy’s and otherwise contented myself with watching from the sidelines.

Gettysburg has been very good to me. On the 160th anniversary of the battle, I had the privilege of moving from spectator to actor without the encumbrance of a period uniform. Dirty Billy’s had recently reshaped my officer’s hat to a George Meade look (the bags under my eyes add to the verisimilitude). On July 1, I donned the black hat with gold braiding to represent the Round Table at a flag raising on Barlow’s Knoll. The event was organized by Carolyn Ivanoff, whose wonderful book, “We Fought At Gettysburg: Firsthand Accounts by the Survivors of the 17th Connecticut Volunteer Infantry,” chronicles the regiment that would subsequently erect the Barlow’s Knoll flagpole.

Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own, and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.

