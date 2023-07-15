When I retired in 2018 from Omaha, Neb., my official end date was July 1. My wife and I had purchased a home in Gettysburg, and I wanted to be here for the Battle Anniversary. The congregation was very kind (and after 13 years, perhaps ready to see me go) and signed off on us moving at the end of May. I was excited to attend my first battle reenactment, held that year north of town on Table Rock Road. I’d read the late Tony Horwitz’s wonderful chronicle of reenacting, “Confederates In The Attic,” and thought I might want to put on a uniform myself. My enthusiasm waned considerably, however, watching men in wool engaged in ersatz combat on what I remember as an unbearably hot and humid afternoon. My retirement plans did not include dying of heatstroke. I settled for buying a Union general’s hat at Dirty Billy’s and otherwise contented myself with watching from the sidelines.
Gettysburg has been very good to me. On the 160th anniversary of the battle, I had the privilege of moving from spectator to actor without the encumbrance of a period uniform. Dirty Billy’s had recently reshaped my officer’s hat to a George Meade look (the bags under my eyes add to the verisimilitude). On July 1, I donned the black hat with gold braiding to represent the Round Table at a flag raising on Barlow’s Knoll. The event was organized by Carolyn Ivanoff, whose wonderful book, “We Fought At Gettysburg: Firsthand Accounts by the Survivors of the 17th Connecticut Volunteer Infantry,” chronicles the regiment that would subsequently erect the Barlow’s Knoll flagpole.
It was an honor to be in August company. Rev. Nancy Jill Hale offered the invocation. She is an active United Methodist pastor who spoke to our Round Table several months ago about Civil War chaplaincy. Rev. Hale is well known for leading period worship service in authentic Civil War garb. If your church or organization is looking for an interesting speaker, I would be happy to share her contact information. Next up was Superintendent Steven Sims of the National Military Park. Some months ago, I spoke for the Round Table at a Cumberland Township hearing on a proposed high-rise water tower on Herr’s Ridge. On that occasion, Superintendent Sims joined his voice in strong opposition to what would have been a blight on the view of the battlefield. At the July 1 flag raising, Sims gave eloquent words to the meaning of our national flag.
Representing the Gettysburg Foundation, David Malgee shared the story of David Blocher. In 1863, the Blocher family owned what was then known as Blocher’s Knoll. The 17th Connecticut having erected the flagpole, David Blocher (1827-1893) took responsibility for walking up the hill from his farmhouse each morning to raise the colors and then back again to lower the flag each night.
Tim Smith of the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) is a walking encyclopedia on all things Gettysburg. On this occasion, he told of various commercial establishments that had once dotted this “hallowed ground,” since removed after land purchase by the American Battlefield Trust. I saw an article in the Gettysburg Times some months ago lamenting that the trust was buying up property that might otherwise contribute to our tax rolls. Goodness, gracious. Those of us fortunate enough to live in Gettysburg are custodians of a national treasure. Practically speaking, the “great battlefield” on which the armies met generates a lot of tourist dollars, and it seems to me locals should be giving thanks for every parcel of history preserved.
I was privileged to speak next, using material from Carolyn’s book to tell of men who defended their flag “against all comers.” The last of the speakers was Licensed Battlefield Guide Stuart Dempsey. I’ve been on several tours with Dempsey, Gettysburg’s go-to authority on the oft-maligned 11th Corps of the Army of the Potomac. The 17th Connecticut was attached to the 11th Corps. On July 1, 1863, the 11th had made a grueling march from Emmitsburg, Md., and was hurried through town to what would be an untenable position. Dempsey shared their high casualty numbers to illustrate that the 11th fought nobly in the face of overwhelming odds. The speechifying finished, bugler John Baker sounded “To The Colors”; Sons of Union Veterans hoisted the flag; Abbie Hoffman, who is on the staff of the ACHS and a Round Table board member, offered a violin rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Thus ended a stirring event. I was humbled to be part of it.
On July 2 and 3, I exchanged my Meade hat for a ball cap with the logo of the licensed town guides. I’ll surely be writing more about the town guides in columns to come. Suffice it to say, I’m a rookie, and these were my initial tours. As I left our house on Sunday morning, decked out in a light blue shirt with the town guide patch sewn to the sleeve, accessorized with a haversack purchased from the Maryland Sutler, topped off by the ball cap, my wife said she felt like she was seeing a child off to his first day of school. I was very fortunate to start with highly engaged tourists consisting of two delightful young women from Illinois and a father and son from Florida. One of the women, herself a military veteran, commented that while she was familiar with the battle, it had never occurred to her that the town itself had been caught in the maelstrom. Truth be told, I hadn’t thought much about the civilian component myself before getting recruited for the guide program. The learning has been a revelation. If you think you might profit from such an experience, check out the website: http://www.gbltg.com.
The Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg spends each summer on the battlefield. On Thursday, July 27, 6 p.m., we’ll be with Licensed Battlefield Guide Larry Korczyk in the “Bloody Wheatfield.” There’s no part of the battle more confusing than what happened in and around this small but vital acreage, and I am particularly looking forward to Larry’s program. Our summer meetings are members only.
Happily, it’s easy to become a member. You’ll find all relevant information, including our schedule for the rest of the year, at http://www.cwrtgettysburg.org.
Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own, and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.