When considering the purchase of their first home, many prospective buyers aren’t sure where to start. Most have a clear vision of their dream property but don’t know what they can afford, how to obtain financing, or what they should do to prepare.

Over the years, Farm Credit’s home and land division has helped thousands of first-time homebuyers successfully navigate the purchase process. While each situation is unique, some principles are broadly applicable and will prove helpful to anyone seeking homeownership.

Kara Miller has been a Farm Credit home and land lender for over five years. She specializes in home construction loans on larger acreage properties and has financed everything from traditional stick builds to bardnominiums. Nicole Myers has been a home and land lender with Farm Credit for three years. She specializes in financing new home construction and bare land purchases.

