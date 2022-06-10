For some investors, the year’s lousy start for the stocks and bonds market has been emotional.
I find there are three primary types of investors. There are those who watch the market way too much. Some don’t watch at all. Then, there are investors who vacillate between watching and ignoring.
I have clients that fit into all three categories. For some, I occasionally remind them that they have hired me to watch the day-to-day action in stock and bond markets so that they can do other things. Thankfully, there remains a resiliency in markets, and we were reminded just two years ago that market sentiment can swing quickly on a dime in the opposite direction.
But investors’ emotions always need to be addressed by checking on time horizon, asset allocation, what Wall Street talking heads are trying to analyze, and working hard to ignore the rhetoric of fear that sells on TV.
Sure, markets are down, but the top regret I’ve heard from non-clients is that they sold in 1997, or 2002, or 2009, or in April 2020, locked in temporary losses, and never recouped their money when markets rebounded. It’s tough to sell-out over fear when a market is nearing a bottom, see the market rebound substantially, and then try to buy back in as another market cycle peaks.
Here are some tips that might be helpful to those teetering on the edge of a bear market, fear-induced, panic-sale of investments.
First, take a look at your overall net worth including “stuff” like real estate, money in banks, possessions, and investments. Now, find the percentage of your net worth locked up in stocks and bonds. Putting the true percentage of “risk” into your net worth can often be soothing since we might have a big percentage of stocks in our portfolio, but that amount is reduced when factoring in our true net worth.
Next, it is entirely okay to not look at your monthly or even quarterly statements right now if you trust your advisory firm. But, if you do look and then feel the need to scream, take a look at your actual investment holdings.
The odds are really good, at least for our clients, that the dividends and interest being built up in portfolios is rising. So, we are getting a little more income as yields rise and are being rewarded for our patience. If those dividends and interest are reinvested, you are doing what Buffet says to do: buy low and hold. That’s a nice way to reduce the queasy feeling.
Even if you are in the throes of retirement, keep a longer-term perspective.
In spite of emerging political issues, some will go away, and new ones will take front and center. We all react differently but should generally agree that we will need some funds sooner and some funds later. The segment for “later” is the stock section of a portfolio. Psychologically we might think that this is the portion that will be available for a spouse that outlives us down the road, or what might be inherited by the next generation.
Finally, financial decisions should never be made under duress or sold to us using fear.
I recently got a postcard in the mail and then another mass-produced solicitation to go to a free seminar to learn about safe money strategies that don’t involve the risk of stock markets. These are insurance products can generate commissions as high as 10 percent and can end up costing investors thousands and thousands of dollars over time due to embedded fees or strange little mathematical computations that allow for the insurance company to, in essence, keep excess profits.
Some pretty plain vanilla insurance products may be okay in some circumstances, but when an insurance product is the lead pitch over lunch, please get a second opinion before committing your hard-earned money. I’ve worked with a number of clients to help extract them from some pretty bad investments and see these seminars cropping up with markets down.
Rest assured that for the markets, the sun will come out again, maybe tomorrow, and patience will be rewarded.
Enduring recession talk is tough. But as markets find a bottom, it is important to remember that each day brings us closer to the next bull market that will carry us from the current environment.
