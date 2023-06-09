Members of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) measured high levels of E. coli bacteria in several of our streams over the last couple of years. E. coli is an indicator bacterium for contamination by fecal matter. When E. coli levels are high, there are likely bacteria in the water that can cause people to get sick, either by getting into the digestive system by mouth or into the bloodstream through an open sore or cut.

Fecal bacteria contamination is usually invisible, so it’s good advice to not drink unfiltered stream water in Adams County. The forms of fecal pathogens (unhealthy bacteria) that affect humans don’t generally harm fish and aquatic insects, so even a pristine fishing area full of healthy trout may contain bacteria harmful to people.

Cliff Frost is a member of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County’s board of directors.

