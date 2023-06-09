Members of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) measured high levels of E. coli bacteria in several of our streams over the last couple of years. E. coli is an indicator bacterium for contamination by fecal matter. When E. coli levels are high, there are likely bacteria in the water that can cause people to get sick, either by getting into the digestive system by mouth or into the bloodstream through an open sore or cut.
Fecal bacteria contamination is usually invisible, so it’s good advice to not drink unfiltered stream water in Adams County. The forms of fecal pathogens (unhealthy bacteria) that affect humans don’t generally harm fish and aquatic insects, so even a pristine fishing area full of healthy trout may contain bacteria harmful to people.
Don’t panic; WAAC members fish in our streams and enjoy spending time in and around the water. We take precautions to avoid contamination: not drinking creek water and not exposing open wounds to it. But we want you, the public, to be aware of the issue, so you can take precautions if you wish.
We want to learn as much as we can about the sources of contamination and ultimately help improve the quality of the water. To this end, on May 2, we started closely monitoring the Conewago Fly Fishing Area on Ziegler Mill Road, a popular fishing area. We have been taking weekly water samples here and at two spots upstream, and we intend to continue every week through September.
We are testing each week for E. coli levels, using LABS, Inc., in New Oxford as our generous partner to do the analysis. We are starting to get DNA testing done by a lab in Colorado. DNA testing should tell us if the E. coli we are seeing came from humans, cattle, poultry, pigs, horses, dogs, and/or geese. This should help us figure out where it is entering the creek, hopefully by eliminating some of the many possibilities.
This year we have already uncovered new information. We had expected that on May 2, we would find very low levels of E. coli and that each week we would see a little more in the water as the air and water temperatures increased.
In the days preceding May 2, there were several inches of rainfall in the area. On May 2, the water levels were very high, and the temperatures were relatively low; the air was 58 degrees Fahrenheit, and the water was 48 degrees Fahrenheit.
We were able to enter the water safely, and the test results from three sites all showed very high levels of E. coli contamination (225-291 MPN/100mL). A week later, the E. coli levels were very low at all three sites (37-66 MPN/100mL), and since then, they’ve increased a little each week but have not gotten anywhere near that first set of measurements.
It seems clear that stormwater runoff and turbulence in the creek raise the level of E. coli. We plan to do both E. coli and DNA testing when we next get a significant rainfall, assuming we get another one this year, which we certainly hope for.
WAAC is an all-volunteer, member-supported nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect and enhance the water resources in Adams County.
Cliff Frost is a member of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County’s board of directors.
