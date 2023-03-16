Much of the discussion about mental well-being in older adults is about dementia: what it is and how to recognize it. We worry about the glitches we all experience in our memories and the slowing of our mental and physical reflexes. You might recall advice about exercising and eating a healthy diet to decrease your risk for dementia. Let’s flip the usual approach today; instead of focusing on the loss of our capacities, let’s look at ways to make and keep the mind vibrant at any age. We’ve heard of “enrichment” activities and “gifted” programs for kids, and the same approach can be taken in our everyday lives. An enriching experience is one that brings something new and stimulating to our usual world.

We are even now emerging from nearly three years of stunning restriction in our interactions in the world. Think of the sameness of each day we experienced at the worst of the pandemic. No travel, restaurant dining by take-out only, few in-person meetings, and very little physical touch or intimate conversation. It might have seemed like a quiet retreat at first, but soon the world began to feel contracted. For many, there has been the sense of losing our social skills and our outreach for worldly experience. In short, the mind (our tool for interaction) is somewhat dulled and we might feel depleted in some ways.

Amy Thomas and Julie Falk are members of Healthy Adams County’s Community Wellness Connections Committee.

