Much of the discussion about mental well-being in older adults is about dementia: what it is and how to recognize it. We worry about the glitches we all experience in our memories and the slowing of our mental and physical reflexes. You might recall advice about exercising and eating a healthy diet to decrease your risk for dementia. Let’s flip the usual approach today; instead of focusing on the loss of our capacities, let’s look at ways to make and keep the mind vibrant at any age. We’ve heard of “enrichment” activities and “gifted” programs for kids, and the same approach can be taken in our everyday lives. An enriching experience is one that brings something new and stimulating to our usual world.
We are even now emerging from nearly three years of stunning restriction in our interactions in the world. Think of the sameness of each day we experienced at the worst of the pandemic. No travel, restaurant dining by take-out only, few in-person meetings, and very little physical touch or intimate conversation. It might have seemed like a quiet retreat at first, but soon the world began to feel contracted. For many, there has been the sense of losing our social skills and our outreach for worldly experience. In short, the mind (our tool for interaction) is somewhat dulled and we might feel depleted in some ways.
Now is the time to challenge our habits of the past three years. Although we still need to be careful about avoiding opportunities for viral infection, we are moving around more freely and the time is ripe to invite stimulation back into our lives. Amy Thomas set her own mind to brainstorming about possibilities for action. She came up with a stupendous list of things to consider. We gathered those possibilities into categories and have a number of things to suggest for your enjoyment. These suggestions are just the tip of the iceberg.
Once you start engaging your mind and body in the world, you’ll get inspired and start a healthy to-do list of your own.
Take a class (for credit or not)
- Penn State Extension
- Harrisburg Area Community College
- Penn State Mont Alto
- Adams County Arts Council
- Under the Horizon
- Take a dance class
- Join the Gettysburg Walking Club on Tuesday mornings
- Attend Physical Fitness Task Force group walks and hikes
- Check what’s happening at http://www.adamswellness.org
- Start a yoga or tai chi practice
- Join a local running club like the Gettysburg Beer Runners
- Get out your bike and try one of the local rail trails
- Tour the battlefield, maybe on a double decker bus
- Attend an event at the Majestic Theater or the Gettysburg Community Theatre
- Visit regional parks like Caledonia State Park, Kings Gap or Strawberry Hill
- Try a new restaurant
- Check out Senior Days at Camp Eder or Elder Days at Camp Nawakwa
- Help out at Meals on Wheels
- Volunteer at your local fire and rescue organization
- Visit residents in nursing homes
- Help out a food ministry in the community or at a church
- Read to kids
- Help care for animals at local shelters and rescues
Feed your mind and spirit
- See what’s happening at your local library
- Engage in fun puzzles like a crossword or word search
- Find a church community that suits you
- Study a book that helps you learn know yourself better
- Write a memoir
- Start a gratitude practice
Amy Thomas and Julie Falk are members of Healthy Adams County’s Community Wellness Connections Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.