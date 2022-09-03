Regardless of age, experience, or geographical location, the agricultural industry presents an opportunity for young and beginning farmers to pave their own unique path. Here at Farm Credit, we believe in providing them with the resources to do just that.

Our association’s footprint is uniquely positioned across five states, serving 100 counties of urban, suburban and rural agriculturalists alike. The mid-Atlantic region offers a diverse perspective of agriculture in our corner of the United States – and while our association’s area of reach may have grown recently due to our merger, the passion and investment we have for our community has remained the same.

Johanna Rohrer is a member education and YBS program specialist at Horizon Farm Credit.

