It is an interesting time to be doing this kind of work. No, I don’t mean the funding cuts, regionalization of government-funded programs, increase in regulations, absolute necessity to be open and transparent, have excellent governance, have a continuous improvement process, and have measurable outcomes.

Those are all critically important and keep things hopping, but what I am referring to is the “social determinants.” In health care they are referred to as the “social determinants of health,” and in education they are often referred to as the “social determinants of success.” At South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP), we have referred to them as our work.

Megan Shreve is the chief executive officer of South Central Community Action Programs. Our mission is to empower, engage and cultivate community action, creating innovative and effective solutions to end poverty. Visit http://www.sccap.org.

