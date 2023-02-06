It is an interesting time to be doing this kind of work. No, I don’t mean the funding cuts, regionalization of government-funded programs, increase in regulations, absolute necessity to be open and transparent, have excellent governance, have a continuous improvement process, and have measurable outcomes.
Those are all critically important and keep things hopping, but what I am referring to is the “social determinants.” In health care they are referred to as the “social determinants of health,” and in education they are often referred to as the “social determinants of success.” At South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP), we have referred to them as our work.
It is estimated that 10% of a person’s health and wellness happens at a doctor’s office, 20% happens in health care. The other 80% is impacted by our health behaviors, physical environment and socioeconomic factors, all the things that happen outside of our doctor’s office.
Recent studies, including the National Center for Health Statistics, have released neighborhood level life expectancy studies. They show that your zip code frequently determines your health outcomes and your life expectance.
Social determinants such as housing (and the condition and location of your housing), education, food security, educational opportunities, community safety, job opportunities (types of jobs available and the work environment), discrimination, bias, income and family supports significantly impact a person’s ability to stay well and live a long life.
Other research on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) shows that early trauma, the loss of a parent, neglect, abuse, discrimination, evictions, and poverty impact our future health and frequently, our future success. Individuals who experience four or more ACEs are 2.2 times more likely to have a heart attack, 2.4 times more likely to have asthma, four times more likely to have pulmonary diseases, seven times more likely to suffer from alcoholism, and 12 times more likely to be suicidal.
This data begins to show us that if we want to impact the health and longevity of people in our community it is far more than going to a doctor. Not only does it help folks have a longer, better quality of life, it reduces health care costs, which in 2021 were 18.3% of the gross domestic product; 18.3% of the monetary value spent on all goods and services were spent on health care, and the number keeps increasing.
A presenter at a conference I attended said, “I know we use the term social determinates of health like it is a new concept, but community-based organizations (like SCCAP) have been doing it for a long time. It is called reducing poverty.” She was right, we have all been working in silos, not seeing the interdependent relationship of our work. How do we partner more effectively, measure the results, and then make changes based on the data? We are doing more collaborative work with our local health systems and with Medicaid managed care organizations. These partnerships are investments. We are trying to improve lives and bend the cost curve. It is great to see that our assistance is helping someone maintain housing, but it is also amazing to see that the secure housing is reducing hospitalizations. It shows the value of going upstream to solve problems as opposed to only reacting. This is fascinating work. We are learning a great deal and finding, once again, that we can accomplish more when we work together.
Megan Shreve is the chief executive officer of South Central Community Action Programs. Our mission is to empower, engage and cultivate community action, creating innovative and effective solutions to end poverty. Visit http://www.sccap.org.
