The first week of May (May 1-7) is National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW). Locally and nationally, it’s a time to celebrate the value travel and tourism hold for our economy, businesses, communities, and personal well-being.
Tourism plays a major role in all those things in Adams County. It has an enormous impact on our economy, as one of our largest industries and biggest employers. It supports our communities directly through the money spent by visitors and the tax revenue generated which supports services that benefit our residents.
The pandemic took a big bite out of that positive economic impact on our communities in 2020. Spending by visitors to Adams County decreased 34 percent from 2019, from $750 million to $480 million. Adams County lost 1,249 tourism-related jobs in 2020, dropping 23 percent from 5,392 to 4,143 people employed in tourism. State and local taxes generated by tourism spending decreased 31 percent from $42 million to $27.5 million.
The good news is that the travel and tourism industry is recovering across the United States, especially here at home. Locally, overnight visitation in Adams County rebounded to pre-covid levels last year, with a 48 percent increase in motel/hotel occupancy compared to 2020, and visitors produced record lodging revenues.
Destination Gettysburg’s plans during National Travel and Tourism Week include a banner ad on the front page of the Gettysburg Times each day. We’ll use this space to share information about travel and its positive impact on Gettysburg and Adams County. We’ll share more travel-related messaging and highlights via social media, and we will roll out Destination Gettysburg’s 2022 Official Inspiration Guide this week.
The signature event of NTTW is Destination Gettysburg’s “Community Day” at the new World War II: American Experience Museum, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. All Adams County residents are invited to a sneak preview of the new World War II venue (which officially opens in June 2022). The event is free, a picnic lunch will be served, and Rocky 98.5 will broadcast live from the event. So, please come out and join the fun. More information can be found on the Events Calendar page at www.destinationgettysburg.com.
The theme of the 39th annual National Travel and Tourism Week is “The Future of Travel.” A future where friends, family and colleagues reconnect. Where we’re hitting the road to visit someone instead of hopping on Zoom. Where the future of travel is once again at the heart of our communities and businesses, welcoming travelers from around the country and the world to see and do what can only be experienced here – in person.
Promoting Gettysburg and Adams County as a vibrant destination to attract visitors is at the heart of what we do at Destination Gettysburg. But it’s also important for all of us to be travelers again. Take advantage of the wonderful history, culture, food, and fun right here in your backyard. And then take some time off and hit the road – near or far – and make some new memories with your loved ones.
