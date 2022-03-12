The current season of Lent is a time when Christians traditionally reflect on our sins, a time when we are called to repent and believe the good news, the gospel. The concept of repentance brings to mind sackcloth and ashes. But repentance means turning and walking in a better direction. This Lent I want to turn towards creation care, along with many who are carrying out a Carbon Fast for Lent. Carbon Fast Calendars online helpfully suggest everything from shopping local to replacing an incandescent with an LED lightbulb. Changing the human habit of spewing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere takes worldwide teamwork. So does standing up to dictators like Vladimir Putin.
The US is leading NATO’s teamwork in imposing heavy sanctions on Russia in response to unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. This has alerted more and more average Russians to the injustice of Putin’s attack on their neighbor. Citizens of Ukraine risk their lives by fighting for their democracy and their freedom. In the cruel world of Putin’s hegemony, citizens of Russia also risk their freedom by standing up to protest their own government’s aggression. People standing up to Putin on both sides of the war-torn border show heroic teamwork.
Here, praying for Ukraine is rapidly becoming a new norm in US congregations, as Americans are getting in the habit of wearing yellow and blue. We thank God for the freedom to attend a religious service of our choice, and to rally in support of Ukraine without fear. These rights have come down to us through the teamwork and sacrifice of many. Teamwork also enriches the smaller details of our lives, in everything from the sports we enjoy to our support for the arts.
On March 17, at the Adams County Arts Council noon program, I have the privilege of sharing in presenting a story of teamwork. Artist Sally Becker and I will describe creating our children’s book, You Belong. The journey began several years ago when I took a drawing class with Sally at the arts council. Despite the help of such a talented teacher, I soon realized that I was not enough of an artist to illustrate my own poem. But Sally agreed to illustrate You Belong, and our collaboration began. On March 17, we will tell the story of how my poem and Sally’s illustrations became a book. I had a vision for the book, so at first I thought I had found someone to illustrate my vision. Thankfully though, that is not quite what happened. Over the months, Sally painted 28 glorious illustrations, and the book took shape when her vision of the story joined my vision. I could never have produced this book without Sally.
So much in life is like this. Whatever our own vision may be, we are enriched by joining it to the visions of others on the journey. And we find blessings when our own vision also changes, inspired and informed by others.
April’s column will highlight the teamwork required to prevent gun suicide, with details about the April 30 Memorial Walk for 2021 Adams County victims of gun violence, primarily gun suicide. We’ll gather at 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church and conclude at a memorial to the 14 people lost to gun violence, at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church.
