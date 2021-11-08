A floor mat at the entrance to my office carries the statement above and like Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, proclaims “there’s no place like home.” The mat provides a reminder each time I walk across it that most people prefer to live independently in their homes for as long as possible. Providing services which help older adults accomplish this wish is the mission of the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA)
By the time you read this article, the Adams County Community Foundation’s annual Giving Spree will be over. We are grateful for the opportunity to participate, and thank everyone who sent donations, gave on-line or came through the drive through at Gettysburg Times headquarters last Friday. The money you contributed (or give at any time of the year) goes into providing services for older adults who live in Adams County and want to stay in the setting of their choice for as long as possible. We couldn’t accomplish this nearly as successfully without your support.
