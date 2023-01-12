In the final exhibit that visitors experience when they tour Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center (SRMEC), an audio re-creation of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address plays overhead, while a talk-back board borrows a line from the president’s most famous speech and prompts visitors to answer the question, “What do you think is the unfinished work for freedom?”

As visitors ponder their oftentimes-thoughtful responses to the query, they gaze at a wall-sized collage of photographs spanning the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries. Scenes depict the aftermath of Civil War battles (including Gettysburg) on the physical landscape and the human body, then transition to images featuring Soldiers’ National Cemetery, veterans’ reunions, and monumentation. The mural proceeds beyond the battlefield to exemplify prescient events of more recent history, including a Ku Klux Klan rally in Washington, D.C., Civil Rights marches, the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the inauguration of Barack Obama as America’s first Black president.

Codie Eash is the director of education and museum operations for Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center.

