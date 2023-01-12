In the final exhibit that visitors experience when they tour Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center (SRMEC), an audio re-creation of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address plays overhead, while a talk-back board borrows a line from the president’s most famous speech and prompts visitors to answer the question, “What do you think is the unfinished work for freedom?”
As visitors ponder their oftentimes-thoughtful responses to the query, they gaze at a wall-sized collage of photographs spanning the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries. Scenes depict the aftermath of Civil War battles (including Gettysburg) on the physical landscape and the human body, then transition to images featuring Soldiers’ National Cemetery, veterans’ reunions, and monumentation. The mural proceeds beyond the battlefield to exemplify prescient events of more recent history, including a Ku Klux Klan rally in Washington, D.C., Civil Rights marches, the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the inauguration of Barack Obama as America’s first Black president.
In some ways, this collection, which features panels titled “Remembrance,” “Reconciliation,” and “Renewal,” provides a photographic timeline from the Civil War to the Civil Rights Movement to ongoing debates over civility in the United States, stemming from conversations that remained unresolved after the previous eras.
A central figure in two images is the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose Jan. 15 birthday is the first U.S. national holiday after the start of each new year. While the historical record is unclear regarding whether King ever visited Gettysburg, his lifelong endeavors coincided with the “unfinished work” of which Lincoln spoke in 1863. In fact, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the outset of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech a century later, he began, “Five score years ago, a great American, in whose symbolic shadow we stand today, signed the Emancipation Proclamation.”
In proclaiming this, King invoked not only Lincoln, but specifically the language of the Gettysburg Address, as well as the landmark document written and endorsed by the 16th president at the dawn of the year that produced Gettysburg’s revolutionary series of events. Likewise, elements of King’s most noted oration mirrored then-Vice President Lyndon Johnson’s own remarks at Gettysburg earlier in 1963. In part, both men utilized the shared allusion to 1863 as the year of emancipation, and the realization that African Americans are “still...not free” and “remain in bondage to the color of [their] skin.”
Others connected King and Gettysburg, too. Following the iconic Selma to Montgomery marches of 1965, in which King played a primary leadership role, the Rev. Louis Lloyd Anderson compared the event to a “battle of the Civil War.” He informed a reporter from Pottsville that King’s and others’ efforts produced “the great Gettysburg (turning point) of the Civil rights struggle.”
Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center, Gettysburg’s premier museum is located at 111 Seminary Ridge. We are currently open Fridays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guided cupola tours are available. Visit our website http://www.seminaryridgemuseum.org for more information.
Codie Eash is the director of education and museum operations for Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.