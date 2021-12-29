Budgeting is purposefully reviewing and estimating our costs, income and overall cash operations for your farm or your business. If you’re new to budgets, January is a great time to begin the process.
We frequently reference a whole or partial budget. A whole budget considers the whole farm including every single income item to every single expense to loan or check that’s moving through the business. Conversely, a partial budget examines a specific area instead of the whole operation. As an example, you might want to explore your crop area instead of your livestock area in a partial budget.
Sarah Klinefelter is a loan officer with AgChoice Farm Credit. AgChoice Farm Credit specializes in providing farm and country property loans and financial services to help our Adams and York county customers confidently reach their dreams. To learn more about AgChoice and our 105 years of experience, contact us at 717-792-2641 or visit AgChoice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.