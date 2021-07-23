For most of 2020 and well into 2021, we just couldn’t wait for everything to return to normal or at least what we figured might be the “new normal.” But while the worst days of COVID-19 are over (if we dare say that), we’ve learned that picking right up where we left off isn’t as simple as we’d imagined. You can probably feel that in your own situation at some level. This adjustment period is sometimes kind of complicated.
Here at the YWCA, our best-case scenario would have been throwing the doors open to everyone (as we’ve always done) and having everybody come right back. While the building is getting a little livelier each day, it’s still not back to its former self. But, we know that it’s only a matter of time. This isn’t to say we aren’t adjusting and planning and preparing to navigate our way not only back to where we were but well into the future.
