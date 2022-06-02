Are you looking for a fun, family-centered activity that gets your body moving, your heart pumping, keeps your kids occupied for some time, costs nothing other than the gas to drive there, involves no electronics or screens, gives you an escape from larger crowds, enhances your love of nature and kicks off your summer? Well, look no further – we’ve got the answer – it’s hiking (even if you are not such an outdoorsy family). It’s Get Outdoors (GO) Adams and it has already started. In Adams County, GO is entering it’s sixth year and continues to encourage Adams County children, adults, and families of all sorts (pets included) to read and be physically active.
Partnering with the Adams County Library System and the summer read program, WellSpan Health is excited to launch, Oceans of Possibilities, the themed program to help children explore the ocean through reading, hiking, and discovering new pearls of wisdom.
Using a Wayfinder (guidebook), which can be picked up at any Adams County library, venture out across the county to community, local and state parks and follow written clues to locate a wooden anchor (post). Atop the anchor is a unique etching, that when rubbed over with a crayon or pencil, reveals a picture of something found in the ocean. Collect all 15 in Adams County or just hike a few, but Get Outdoors and hike.
Hiking makes you healthier, happier, and even smarter as you increase your attention span and continue your reading skills. Adults can benefit as well as hiking can bring your family closer together and you get to experience this big, fascinating world through your child’s eyes.
GO and Dive Deep promotes learning about the ocean and how to take care of it, as well as appreciate the beauty of the parks you hike. You may find new places to picnic or find creatures in nature to learn about, and along the way, the smiles and giggles will lift your spirits each time. The program starts on Wednesday, June 1 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 13.
As you hike the hikes, you can help your child build their confidence in the outdoors, grow their creativity and imagination, and learn responsibility of taking care of the environment. A great quote, by Dr. Seuss, says it all “Its opener, out there, in the wide, open air.” So, when you are in the wide, open air, look up at the sky, look down at the rocks, feel the air on your face and in your lungs, and remember that trees can be our friends too. Stop by an Adams County library today, pick-up your Get Outdoors materials and check out a few books and make some new memories with your family.
Your child can earn changes to win great prizes, but the truth is, no prize compares to the time spent with family and the endless fun you can have this summer. So, GO and Dive Deep and explore the Oceans of Possibilities as you experience the Get Outdoors program. Your children and you will be thankful, happy and healthy.
