The dog days of summer are officially upon us. According to Wikipedia, Meriam-Webster, and the Farmer’s Almanac, the dog days are traditionally tied to the rising of Sirius, the dog star. The rising of the dog star coincides with some of our hottest, most humid days of summer. This kind of weather often results in the hit-or-miss thunderstorms that are so much a part of life during a South Central Pennsylvania summer.
The dog days usually have people looking anxiously at the sky, whether praying for rain or for no precipitation, depending on the year and circumstance. I think I can safely say all have welcomed the recent rainfall events after such a dry spell. It was just enough rainfall to make lawns green again.
Traditional turf lawns are thirsty, hungry creatures. Grass roots are relatively shallow, making grass especially susceptible to lack of rainfall. Some landowners try to make up for poor weather conditions and unsuitable plant choices through irrigation and fertilization.
Fertilizing lawns has become an enormous industry, with many people believing it a necessity. If you fertilize your lawn, please consider having your soil tested first. Basic soil test kits are available through the Penn State Extension Office for $10, providing an analysis of pH and acidity, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, and calcium levels in the soil as well as providing recommendations for fertilizing (or not) and liming.
One way to make your yard more environmentally friendly is to convert some or all of it to a forest or meadow. Because of their deeper root systems, meadows, and forests require little watering and do a better job at soaking up water and reducing storm water runoff than lawns. Meadows and forests are also more diverse than a lawn monoculture. Variety is the spice of life, right?. More diversity means better habitat, more food, and cover for our birds, bees, butterflies, and other animals.
Less lawn can also mean less mowing, less gas, and more time, at least in the long run. Planting a forest or meadow will take time and dedication to ensure the successful establishment of the desired plants and the removal and control of unwanted and/or invasive plants. Forests and meadows aren’t carefree, but they will eventually be lower maintenance and more drought tolerant than a traditional lawn, provided the proper plants are chosen for that location. Native plants make great forest and meadow plantings because they have naturally evolved to survive local conditions.
The Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts just announced a new funding opportunity for folks interested in converting at least 0.2 acres of lawn to forest or meadow. Multiple contiguous properties may be combined to meet the minimum 0.2 acres requirement. Projects can be implemented on private or public lands, so a residential or commercial property would be eligible, as would a school or park. Check out http://www.PACD.org for other eligibility requirements. Not ready for a complete lawn conversion? Start with a small plot or a flower bed. The birds and bees will thank you.
Vy Trinh is the watershed specialist at the Adams County Conservation District. She can be reached at 717-334-0636 extension 3045 or at vtrinh@adamscountypa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.