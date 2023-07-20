The dog days of summer are officially upon us. According to Wikipedia, Meriam-Webster, and the Farmer’s Almanac, the dog days are traditionally tied to the rising of Sirius, the dog star. The rising of the dog star coincides with some of our hottest, most humid days of summer. This kind of weather often results in the hit-or-miss thunderstorms that are so much a part of life during a South Central Pennsylvania summer.

The dog days usually have people looking anxiously at the sky, whether praying for rain or for no precipitation, depending on the year and circumstance. I think I can safely say all have welcomed the recent rainfall events after such a dry spell. It was just enough rainfall to make lawns green again.

Vy Trinh is the watershed specialist at the Adams County Conservation District. She can be reached at 717-334-0636 extension 3045 or at vtrinh@adamscountypa.gov.

