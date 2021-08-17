When Jesus says, “Come unto me all ye who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest”~ Matthew 11:28, the poor stand a better chance than most of knowing what he’s talking about.... In desperation they may even be willing to consider the possibility of accepting his offer. This is perhaps why Jesus on several occasions called them peculiarly blessed. (Frederick Buechner, Wishful Thinking: A Seeker’s ABC, 1973).
His excitement was evident as he reflected on the painful years of avoiding what was now perfectly clear to him: God took everything away from him so that he would recognize that only through complete surrender would he find his way.
The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member. To support the Mission: http://www.adamsrescuemission.org/donate-now.
