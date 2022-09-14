ABC Radio broadcast announcer, Paul Harvey, once told his listeners, “For anyone to grow up complete, art is imperative.” All parents aspire for their children to be well-rounded students, but what exactly does that mean? The dictionary definition of well-rounded is “fully or broadly developed.”
This is an accurate definition, but the “well-rounded student” would look closer. They would peel back the simplicity of a dictionary definition and uncover a deeper understanding of what it means to be a well-rounded student. Good students understand that math is essential to help balance your checkbook, that science allows you to understand the universe and history teaches us about what happened in the past.
A good student can give you a correct answer. A well-rounded student can explain why it’s beneficial to learn these things and what impact this knowledge may have on an individual, as well as society. This requires critical thinking, not simply providing correct answers to the teacher. It requires art, music and literature to create a well-rounded student.
Parents may ask how art, music and literature make their children better students. The simple answer is it doesn’t just make them better students, it makes them better humans.
How many people remember the lyrics to their favorite childhood song but could not tell you all the elements of the periodic table? Kudos to those who can quote the periodic table, but how did it feel? Did it express itself like a painting that reflects the heart and soul of a historical time period? Did it feel like a song that created a connection with millions of strangers who feel the same? Did it write a story that inspired a child to have compassion and empathy? No, it gave an answer. Knowledge may be power, but awareness is essential to becoming a well-rounded human.
Fortunately, many parents understand the value of the arts in education and provide opportunities outside of school for enrichment. For families who cannot afford to pursue art education privately, they must rely on their public school system for enrichment.
The Rand Corporation reported in 2005 that “visual arts do more than sweeten an individual’s life, it connects people more deeply to the world and opens them to new ways of seeing.” For parents still questioning the value of art in education, research studies have also associated art education with an improvement in math, reading, cognitive ability, critical thinking and verbal skills.
Mentally, it improves motivation, concentration, confidence and teamwork- all the building blocks necessary to create well-rounded children who grow into responsible adults. Unfortunately, not all schools are created equally. Children who live in impoverished communities often lack the resources necessary to sustain such programs, therefore it is imperative that parents advocate for established sustainable policies in art education so that all children are provided access to a well-rounded education and a deeper connection with life.
Now as Paul Harvey would say, “That’s the rest of the story.”
Brandy Linster is a married mother of four and a resident of Gettysburg. She studied social work at Brescia University and started her career at Adams County Children and Youth as a caseworker in September 2021. In her free time she enjoys reading, writing and spending time in nature with her family.
