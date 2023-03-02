In 2013, author Ron Kirkwood volunteered as a Gettysburg Foundation guide at the George Spangler Farm Civil War Field Hospital Site and quickly became intrigued by the farm’s many untold stories. In Kirkwood’s own words, “I decided to roll up my sleeves and write a book on the subject.”
Several years of research led to Kirkwood’s 2019 book, “Too Much for Human Endurance: The George Spangler Farm Hospitals and the Battle of Gettysburg,” and he is currently working on a sequel. Kirkwood will bring those Spangler Farm stories to the first Educational Speakers Program for 2023 sponsored by Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) on Tuesday, March 21.
This free program will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the historic G.A.R. Hall on 53 E. Middle St. in Gettysburg.
Kirkwood builds the case in his book that the Spangler Farm was perhaps the single most important farm during the battle of Gettysburg. Not only was the farm used by the Union’s XI Corps as a field hospital that treated more than 1,900 wounded and dying men, but it was also the center of what Kirkwood termed “a giant logistical wheel” that deployed thousands of men, artillery, guns and wagons to the Union frontlines. Additionally, Spangler’s farmland encompassed the nearby Powers Hill, which became a Union artillery platform to defend the Baltimore Pike and Culp’s Hill area.
But the story of the Spangler Farm is more than just battle logistics. Kirkwood has researched not only George Spangler and his family, who chose to stay on their farm during the entire battle, but also many of the doctors, nurses and soldiers who toiled and suffered there during and after the battle.
Kirkwood has many stories he was unable to include in his first book, which is why he is writing a sequel. Along with additional features on hospital workers and soldiers who were at the farm, Kirkwood said the book will also have newly found information on Confederate Brig. Gen. Lewis Armistead’s time at Spangler. Come hear some of those stories at the G.A.R. Hall on March 21.
Kirkwood retired after a 40-year career as an editor and writer in newspapers and magazines including USA Today, where he edited national magazines for USA Today Sports and was the National Football League editor for USA Today Sports Weekly. He also worked for the Baltimore Sun, the Harrisburg Patriot-News and the York Daily Record. Kirkwood continues his volunteer work at the George Spangler Farm.
HGAC’s Educational Speakers programs are held on the third Tuesday of the month beginning in March and are free and open to the public. Visit http://www.hgaconline.org to check the schedule.
Keith Schultz is the president of Historic Gettysburg Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.