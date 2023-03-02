In 2013, author Ron Kirkwood volunteered as a Gettysburg Foundation guide at the George Spangler Farm Civil War Field Hospital Site and quickly became intrigued by the farm’s many untold stories. In Kirkwood’s own words, “I decided to roll up my sleeves and write a book on the subject.”

Several years of research led to Kirkwood’s 2019 book, “Too Much for Human Endurance: The George Spangler Farm Hospitals and the Battle of Gettysburg,” and he is currently working on a sequel. Kirkwood will bring those Spangler Farm stories to the first Educational Speakers Program for 2023 sponsored by Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) on Tuesday, March 21.

Keith Schultz is the president of Historic Gettysburg Adams County.

