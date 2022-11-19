Assuming this column runs on its regularly scheduled third Saturday of the month, you may be reading this on Nov. 19, 159 years to the day since Abraham Lincoln contributed his “few appropriate remarks” to the consecration of Gettysburg’s Soldiers National Cemetery. Of no historical significance whatsoever, I will have celebrated my 72nd birthday three days previous, the 16th of November. President Lincoln, of course, is well-known for bouts of melancholy, and I have wondered how much of my own inclination to the same may be attributable to my birth month. In his wonderful book, “November: Lincoln’s Elegy at Gettysburg,” Kent Gramm writes, “November is nature’s elegy. Let the month itself stand for grief and faith, a gray month of blank sky and cold winds, beginning in remembrance and ending in expectation—a month through whose strange beauty we all must pass and whose alien work must truly be our own.”
If local organizers had their way in 1863, dedication of the new burial ground would have happened in October, while the leaves were still on the trees in the brilliant colors of autumn. On Sept. 23, attorney David Wills had written to celebrity orator Edward Everett inviting him to deliver the keynote address in a ceremony scheduled for Oct. 23. Everett accepted, but said a month’s lead time wasn’t sufficient, and so it was that Abraham Lincoln would lead the procession from the Wills house to Cemetery Hill in mid-November.
As this month also marks the 200th anniversary of the Civil War-era Methodist Church on East Middle Street, it seems worth noting that the solemn march passed the Methodist parsonage on Baltimore Street, then occupied by 55-year-old Rev. George Berkstresser, his wife Anna and five children ages 10-22 (three others had died in infancy). I myself grew up in Methodist parsonages: drafty, two-story wood frame houses, none nearly so stately as Reverend Berkstresser’s Gettysburg address. 19th-century Methodist clergy were moved every year or so, and one would assume Berkstresser’s 1862 appointment to a county seat church with a fine parsonage represented the high-water mark of his 26-year career. The three-story brick house, purchased in 1857 for $970, sold in 1965, stands to this day at 304 Baltimore, a cannonball embedded in the brick.
Reading from the account of Matilda “Tillie” Pierce: On the afternoon of July 1, 1863, with the Union army fleeing to Cemetery Hill, the rebels in pursuit, 13-year-old Laura Berkstresser “was standing at the second story of the window of the house opposite ours. She had the shutters bowed and was looking down into the street at the confusion below. Suddenly a shell struck the wall just beside the shutter, tearing out a large hole and scattering pieces of brick mortar and plastering all around the room in which the little girl was standing.” (Tillie was herself 15, just two years older than Laura.) “It entered and struck someplace in the room, rebounded and fell out into the street,” the memoirist adding by way of postscript, “Another ball is now placed in the wall, to mark where the first one struck.”
Per Methodist norm, George Berkstresser would be moved again in 1864, this time to Bedford County, where he lasted one year before retiring for what seems to have been health reasons. He would try to resume his ministry but was too “feeble” for active service. George and Anna would both live another 30 hard years. Laura and an older sister died in 1873. When the pastor’s wife passed in 1894, Anna’s obituary read, “The rearing of a large family amid the continuous shifting from place to place, with meager salaries, called out all her heroic qualities. The death of two lovely daughters in womanhood, within a few weeks of each other, made a strong impression upon her, the anniversary of which she kept sacredly and alone in her room until the end of her life.” Reverend Berkstresser himself died a November death in 1896, it being said, “His triumph over death was complete.” We hope so.
Lincoln’s remarks of Nov. 19, 1863, figured prominently in the October meeting of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. Colonel Tom Vossler, speaking to his book, “Battle Tested: Gettysburg Leadership Lessons for 21st Century Leaders” (co-authored by Jeffrey McCausland, Post Hill Press, 2020), cast the Gettysburg Address “as a classic statement of a leader’s ‘strategic vision.’” The president communicated 1) Where have we been? 2) Where are we now? 3) Where are we going? As to the former, “Four score and seven years ago…” put the nation’s founding in the context of the Declaration of Independence and the assertion, “All men are created equal.” In the present month, “we are met on a great battlefield” of a war that would determine if a nation founded on principles of equality could long endure. Where are we going? Said Abraham Lincoln, “This nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom.” Not too shabby for 272 words.
Goodness, according to the word count feature, I’m past a thousand words. I’ll close by recommending Brad and Linda Gottfried’s wonderful book, “Lincoln Comes to Gettysburg: The Creation of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery and Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address” (Savas Beatie, 2022). Did you know, at one point, David Wills had wanted to plant the Union dead on Cemetery Ridge, where Pickett, Pettigrew and Trimble came to ruin? There are all sorts of things to learn in the Gottfrieds’ concise, wonderfully illustrated telling of events observed this day, Nov. 19. Perhaps I’ll see you at the cemetery.
Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.
