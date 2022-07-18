As I write this the world is being introduced to the capabilities of NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope. The new images and data are stunning and well worth gazing at as well as reading about at http://www.webbtelescope.org. They include a deep field of distant galaxies, stars being born and dying, and spectroscopic evidence of water in the atmosphere of a planet orbiting another star. As you look, remember what Carl Sagan said: “The cosmos is within us. We are made of star-stuff. We are a way for the universe to know itself.” JWST is one is example of Sagan’s cosmological self-knowledge, but standing in your backyard looking at the night sky is another. Here are a few of the sights you can look for as you do that this summer. I will even mention a couple things that you can see that the Webb telescope, for all of its advanced capabilities, cannot.
The planets, which have been mostly a morning show this year, will just begin to creep into the prime time sky with the appearance of Saturn. The ringed planet is now rising at about 10 p.m. in the east-southeast among the stars of Capricornus. Jupiter follows at 11:30 p.m. and Mars at about 1 a.m.
Finally, brilliant Venus comes up in the east-northeast about 90 minutes before sunrise. Admittedly, that means the planet visibility is still heavily slanted toward the hours after midnight. Saturn is currently the faintest of the four and Venus the brightest. Mars is slowly brightening toward its opposition with the sun in December and has just about caught up to Jupiter. And here’s where you can see something the Webb telescope cannot: the planet Venus. Because of Webb’s sensitivity, it cannot point to near close objects whose infrared emissions would overload it. Thus, you’ll never see a Webb image of the sun, Earth, moon, or Venus.
July is a wonderful time to look at the night sky, particularly because it provides our best chance for viewing the Milky Way. Seeing the Milky Way requires a fairly dark sky, so wait for a clear, moonless night and get as far away from artificial lights as you can (the next new moon is July 28).
Don’t forget to let your eyes adapt to the dark for about ten minutes. Look for a faint band of light stretching from the southern horizon, then high in the sky, and ending in the north. This band is the combined light of millions of stars in our own galaxy. It appears as a band because our galaxy is fairly flat, like a disc. We are located within this disk, 26,000 light years from its center. As you read this we are moving in our orbit around the galactic center at 490,000 miles per hour. Even at that pace it takes 240 million years to complete one orbit.
The individual stars that we see in the night sky are also part of the Milky Way; they are just (mostly) the ones near us in the galactic disk. In the summer sky you can see the Milky Way begin in the south near the constellations Sagittarius and Scorpius, cross the sky through Aquila and Cygnus, and continue its arc in the north through Cassiopeia.
One final note this month: the Perseids, which peak Aug. 11-13, are probably our best known meteor shower. Don’t expect much this year, since the full moon on Aug. 13 will prevent observers from seeing all but the brightest “shooting stars.”
