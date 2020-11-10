“At the end of the day, the most overwhelming key to a child’s success is the positive involvement of parents!” ~ Jane D. Hull, former governor of Arizona

Several Adams County Schools will be conducting parent-teacher conferences in November. As we all navigate through adjustments due to the pandemic, try to be as supportive as possible. Parents are juggling the demands of work, homeschooling, and possibly taking care of loved ones. The same goes for the school staff.

Diana Fasnacht is the Ready to Learn director at the United Way of Adams County.

