As the holidays approach I wanted to reach out to the community and thank you for the support you provide to South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) and so many other community benefit organizations. There are no words to adequately share how grateful I am for the support we receive. It allows us to change the lives of thousands of local families.
Research from institutions like the Aspen Institute show that one of the keys to a healthy, vibrant community is having strong nonprofits. I am not surprised. We don’t often think about how organizations like SCCAP, the Adams County Arts Council, Waldo’s, Adams County Historical Society, the Children’s Advocacy Center and so many others enrich the community by meeting human needs of all kinds.
This is more important now with the loneliness epidemic that we are seeing. A recent article by Federica Cocco in the Financial Times titled “Are we ready for the approaching loneliness epidemic?” cites research on the lack of social supports that people have, increased time working in isolation and an increasing feeling of loneliness both in seniors and young people alike. Conversely, research shows that those who volunteer two to four hours a week live longer and experience better physical and mental health. Employers who have their employees volunteer as part of their work found that 75% of their employees felt better about their employer.
When you think of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs (from our most basic needs of food and housing followed by needs for safety and security; acceptance and belonging; and then our confidence and respect for others; on to self-actualization and creativity), nonprofits are uniquely established to meet those different need levels. At SCCAP we help folks meet their most basic food and shelter needs, while also helping them on a journey to long-term stability. We are relationship based, and our staff work hard to create an environment where folks feel safe and respected. In fact, for the seventh year in a row, more than 98% of clients responding to our consumer satisfaction survey say that our staff treat them with respect and courtesy. In addition to a good experience, 89% said their family is more financially stable after working with SCCAP programs. Our goal is to help families thrive.
It is not just our clients; our volunteers tell us that SCCAP is a wonderful place to volunteer. They both have meaning added to their life, as well as a great team of people to interact with each week. Research also shows both of those things help improve physical and mental health.
For clients and volunteers alike, lives are enriched, and we are creating spaces to reduce isolation and loneliness. Community benefit organizations and nonprofits frequently create that kind of space. We offer unique opportunities for people to meet and interact while improving and enriching their lives.
When it comes down to it, however, we exist because we are in a community that values its community benefit organizations. You support us with donations and volunteer hours. And not just SCCAP, but our fellow organizations and community partners. We exist and do good because of your support.
So as the holidays approach, I just wanted to say thank you for all you do to help so many. You help SCCAP and other organizations to thrive, which changes lives and makes our community more vibrant. Happy holidays to you and yours and thank you again for your support.
Megan Shreve is the chief executive officer of SCCAP. Their mission is to empower, engage and cultivate community action, creating innovative and effective solutions to end poverty.
