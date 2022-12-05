As the holidays approach I wanted to reach out to the community and thank you for the support you provide to South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) and so many other community benefit organizations. There are no words to adequately share how grateful I am for the support we receive. It allows us to change the lives of thousands of local families.

Research from institutions like the Aspen Institute show that one of the keys to a healthy, vibrant community is having strong nonprofits. I am not surprised. We don’t often think about how organizations like SCCAP, the Adams County Arts Council, Waldo’s, Adams County Historical Society, the Children’s Advocacy Center and so many others enrich the community by meeting human needs of all kinds.

Megan Shreve is the chief executive officer of SCCAP. Their mission is to empower, engage and cultivate community action, creating innovative and effective solutions to end poverty.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.