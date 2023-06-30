All aboard. Getting on board with the YWCA of Gettysburg & Adams County’s board of directors has truly been fulfilling and heartwarming. I have been a YWCA board member for five years. It has been one of my most rewarding experiences and ranks nearly as high as being an elementary teacher for 40 years. Reading to the children in the childcare program, watching seniors dance and laugh in fitness classes, observing the pickleball players having fun, listening to the encouraging words from swim teachers, and much more have filled my mind with wonderful heartfelt memories.

Every woman in the community should consider serving on a YWCA board of directors. While supporting the YWCA mission is the focus of our local board of directors, there are many benefits to being a director. There is the opportunity to meet a diverse group of women. Some were born here in Adams County, while others were born in different states and countries. Some are educators, health workers, financiers, entrepreneurs, etc. These women are all passionate about the mission: “The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.” All possess a desire to advocate for positive change for others and provide programs that the community needs.

Lyne Aurand currently serves as the president of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County’s board of directors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.