Based on an enormous amount of vendor and customer support, the Adams County Farmers Market has decided to do something new this year and start our regular farmers’ market season early. We will be launching our regular market season nearly one month earlier than normal, with our opening day planned for Saturday, April 23, at the same location on North Stratton Street near the parking garage.
Being able to facilitate an extended farmers’ market season is extremely beneficial to both the community and to our vendors. Having more weekends to shop means customers will have more opportunities to buy their favorite fresh, locally grown farm products. This also provides more opportunities for folks using any of the farmers’ market food assistance resources, such as SNAP/EBT Double Dollars. Every additional day the market can be open affords more access to nutritious, healthy, local food.
Simultaneously, every additional day the market can be open also helps generate critical revenue for our vendors. On average, combined vendor sales at the Adams County Farmers Market equal between $15,000-$25,000 per day. Giving our vendors more opportunities to set up and sell means generating more revenue for these small businesses and putting tens of thousands of dollars back into the local economy. After surveying our vendors last year, over three-fourths of them expressed interest in an extended farmers’ market season for precisely this reason.
In conjunction with plans to extend the market season, our farmers’ market vendors have been diligently growing their own businesses. Weaving Roots Farm, Mud College Farm, Hilltop Farm Market, and Maggie’s Farm Gettysburg have all implemented infrastructure improvements at their farms within the past 12 months, which means they will be able to produce more products for longer periods of time. This kind of growth amongst our vendors’ respective businesses has contributed to being able to plan an extended season. Needless to say, we are proud to help foster the continued success of these local farmers and growers.
Of course, there are some challenges when it comes to extended market seasons, such as increased staff costs, contending with inclement weather, and availability of certain products. However, our amazing cast of vendors and many dedicated customers have reliably shown that they’re willing and eager to come out at any time of year, as evidenced by our extremely successful Holiday Pop-Up markets last December.
For the time being, our season is set to conclude on the last Saturday in October, as normal. But, depending on how things shake out, there could very well be a season extension later into the year as well. Vendors have expressed interest in a market season which lasts until the week of Thanksgiving, or even further. As we go forward and continue to assess customer and vendor interest, who knows what could be possible before long? Maybe a fully year-round market season will be possible for the Adams County Farmers Market soon.
Until that time comes, we will look forward to seeing all our amazing farmers market fans for the opening day of the season on Saturday, April 23, in downtown Gettysburg.
