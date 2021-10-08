The Friends of the New Oxford Area Library have been very busy during the past year. The friends purpose is to support the library either by financial means or physical means. We provide support and materials above what is budgeted by the Adams County Library System.
In order to be able to do this we have held fundraisers this past year. In April, we held a fundraiser at the Gettysburg Perkins. July saw us busy raising funds at the Hanover Sweet Frog and providing a food truck for the patrons of the ACLS 2021 book sale. We made an appearance at the Gettysburg Farmer’s Market and the New Oxford Day festival in August.
