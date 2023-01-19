But Joe, it hasn’t snowed. Sure, I could have changed the title to watching rain run as I decided to cover the topic of how snowmelt and rain on roadways transports nonpoint source pollution like salt and petroleum-based products that leak from our vehicles. But then I thought, you can call it snow, rain, saltwater, freshwater, stormwater, drinking water, tap water, well water, sparkling water, mineral water, no matter the prefix, let’s be real, it’s all water.

Did you ever think about where the salt goes after it melts the snow on our roads and driveways? The salt washes from our impermeable roads, driveways and parking lots and into our waterways and groundwater. And I know most people aren’t taking time to think about our freshwater fish and aquatic life that we find in our local streams and how they don’t live in salt water. We don’t think about that because it has become normal to see the roads pre-treated at the forecast of winter weather, and we may have even reached a point where we expect our roads to be ice-free.

Joe Hallinan is the watershed specialist for the Adams County Conservation District.

