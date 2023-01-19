But Joe, it hasn’t snowed. Sure, I could have changed the title to watching rain run as I decided to cover the topic of how snowmelt and rain on roadways transports nonpoint source pollution like salt and petroleum-based products that leak from our vehicles. But then I thought, you can call it snow, rain, saltwater, freshwater, stormwater, drinking water, tap water, well water, sparkling water, mineral water, no matter the prefix, let’s be real, it’s all water.
Did you ever think about where the salt goes after it melts the snow on our roads and driveways? The salt washes from our impermeable roads, driveways and parking lots and into our waterways and groundwater. And I know most people aren’t taking time to think about our freshwater fish and aquatic life that we find in our local streams and how they don’t live in salt water. We don’t think about that because it has become normal to see the roads pre-treated at the forecast of winter weather, and we may have even reached a point where we expect our roads to be ice-free.
Did you ever think about the source of your drinking water and the process it takes to make it safe for you to drink? Whether you pay a municipal authority for your fresh drinking water, or you have a private well, either way at some point in time, your drinking water was referred to as stormwater and before that rain, and before that a cloud. I’m not going to take you all the way through the water cycle, but my point is that no matter what prefix you put on it, it’s water, and it’s what makes our earth habitable.
I was recently running low on dish soap, and I found myself being very frugal with my soap usage. Turns out, my dishes still got clean. I also started using a Safer Choice Certified laundry soap, which is an Environmental Protection Agency pollution prevention program that reviews and certifies products that are a safer choice for the consumer and the environment. Unfortunately, as humans, we tend to separate ourselves from the ecological cycles that we rely on for our essential resources, like clean water and air. By creating that separation, we are inadvertently unaware that things that are good for the environment are also good for humans.
When most people hear “water pollution,” they think of a large pipe dumping tainted liquid into a lake or river. But nonpoint source pollution comes from the wide variety of modern-day conveniences that many of us take for granted. We call it nonpoint source pollution because it’s not a large pipe, it’s lots of tiny things happening right before our eyes but going unnoticed because our focus is on the outcome, not the many little sources that make our lives easier. Finding a balance will take compromises but realizing that “save the Earth” is the same as “save the humans” and accepting the impacts that almost 8 billion people can have on the earth as being just as important as a big pipe dumping pollution into a river can be our first step towards making the Earth a healthy home for our future generations.
Joe Hallinan is the watershed specialist for the Adams County Conservation District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.