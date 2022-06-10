It is planting time. Past time, to some people and for some purposes. The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) delivered nearly 10,000 saplings to Adams Countians this spring to help restore some of what has been lost to farm fields and burgeoning residential development.
We humans seem to have an insatiable need to leave our mark on our environment. In recent years, we have begun noticing our mark has been less than healthy, that all of us are downstream from someone. Those trees are an attempt to repair the damage and provide filters for ground and airborne pollutants of our water and air. Trees also shade, and thus cool, our streams and inhibit algae growth.
In mid-June, WAAC will publish order forms for a fall planting. Environmental experts will help us learn what types of native trees are needed here. Previously, we have ordered trees that do well in wet areas and trees that grow better in better-drained places. We hope the additional expertise will help increase diversity of species in all areas, and help adjust for the changing growing regions brought about by climate change.
Peter Gerard of Climate Central, noted this week that in May, Harrisburg was 1.9F above the 30-year normal and experienced 174% of the normal rainfall for the same period. An observer in Adams County reports vernal pools that would have been baked dry at this time last year are this year full of water and tadpoles, food for some birds, and bane of bugs considered pests by human hikers.
Newly-planted trees are not a panacea. A chainsaw can fell a 50-year-old shade tree much faster than Mother Nature can grow a replacement, but it’s a start.
The tree planting effort is a partnership of WAAC, the Adams County Conservation District (ACCD) and the Chesapeake Bay “10 Million Trees” program, part of a multi-state effort to restore, as much as possible, the Chesapeake Bay to its original health. The partnership of WAAC and ACCD is under the rubric “Adam’s County Planting Partnership.” WAAC President Joan Horak noted, “We intentionally left out ‘tree’ so we can add native perennials if the opportunity arises.”
There is growing interest among some lawn owners in replacing at least parts of residential grass with wildflowers. Rapidly rising gasoline prices may add to the attraction of flowers that grow mostly on their own. One grower tills more than an acre before scattering seeds in rows. Another favors low-impact gardening, covering the ground with a cloth, cardboard, or similar sunblock, then scattering wildflower seeds on the resulting brown earth. Soon the flowers grow, offering food and habitat for bees, butterflies, and birds – all of which are experiencing reductions in population and diversity, and all of which are necessary to human life. In the absence of a lawn, a window box will do.
WAAC has been testing our water’s nitrogen and phosphate content and counting bugs for decades. This August we will begin testing for pathogens at 21 locations throughout the county. It is another way to measure the health of our water in our burgeoning human habitat.
The Saturday Adams County Farmers Market has opened. WAAC is scheduled to be there June 25, along with other South Mountain Partnership partners. Look for us, and stop by to join the discussion about water.
