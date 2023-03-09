“Homelessness” is a term that stirs up passions and evokes not a few stereotypes. There are studies done every year by governmental agencies, nonprofit institutions and faith-based organizations, to name just the most obvious players, but all of these studies tend to tell us the same things. For at least the 20-plus years I’ve been teaching the topic and serving in various capacities to try to address the issues in my local community, the main causes of homelessness have included lack of affordable housing, un- and under-employment, poverty, and wage stagnation that fails to keep pace with inflation.

In the past couple of years all of us have felt the rapidly accelerating pinch of spiraling food and fuel costs, and high construction costs for new starts and diminishing numbers of available affordable rentals have combined into a perfect storm of sorts, an economic tidal wave of crushing proportions that hits most devastatingly those least prepared to weather it.

Christopher Fee is a C.A.R.E.S. board member, English professor at Gettysburg College, Menallen Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) member and Upper Adams School District Board member.

