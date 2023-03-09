“Homelessness” is a term that stirs up passions and evokes not a few stereotypes. There are studies done every year by governmental agencies, nonprofit institutions and faith-based organizations, to name just the most obvious players, but all of these studies tend to tell us the same things. For at least the 20-plus years I’ve been teaching the topic and serving in various capacities to try to address the issues in my local community, the main causes of homelessness have included lack of affordable housing, un- and under-employment, poverty, and wage stagnation that fails to keep pace with inflation.
In the past couple of years all of us have felt the rapidly accelerating pinch of spiraling food and fuel costs, and high construction costs for new starts and diminishing numbers of available affordable rentals have combined into a perfect storm of sorts, an economic tidal wave of crushing proportions that hits most devastatingly those least prepared to weather it.
Does substance abuse or mental illness ever play a role? Certainly, but far more frequently among the very small percentage of people who experience “chronic” homelessness than among the overwhelming proportion of the population rendered homeless in a more cyclical manner. It is always comforting to think that those who find themselves in dire straits brought it upon themselves, but it is seldom the whole story, and often it is not even most of it.
The terrifying reality is that this is just not the case for many industrious and hard-working folks. They simply do not earn enough to help them to escape a cycle of falling into homelessness, clawing out, and falling in again at the whim of a rent hike, an auto repair, a medical bill, a lost job or a myriad of other situations, large and small, that those of us blessed with a cushion of savings or a generous network of friends and family may ride out relatively smoothly. Moreover, women, in particular, may find themselves with nothing at all when they flee from domestic violence.
So precariously-housed people (which include many families, working folks, retired folks, children and veterans among them, as the studies all note) rely on doubling up with relatives, couch-surfing with friends, living in their cars or finding other short-term solutions, such as bunking in residential motels. When the bottom falls out of such stopgaps, they find themselves, perhaps with their kids, out on the street.
Founded in 2012, Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. (Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter) is a collaborative effort by local churches and citizens to provide emergency shelter to those without housing of any kind during the cold-weather months. Guests at C.A.R.E.S. may come to us because there is no room at the year-round shelter or for many other reasons.
If you would like to help those experiencing homelessness locally, there are many ways to help. You can be trained to serve as an overnight volunteer with C.A.R.E.S., or you can donate funds or needed items. Please reach out by calling 717-334-4195 or email director@gettysburgcares.org.
Christopher Fee is a C.A.R.E.S. board member, English professor at Gettysburg College, Menallen Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) member and Upper Adams School District Board member.
