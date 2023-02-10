PFAS are synthetic chemicals created in the 1930s and 1940s for use in many industrial and manufacturing applications. PFAS are utilized for their unique properties that make products repel water, grease, stains, reduce friction, and resist heat. PFAS are also present in consumer products such as clothing, carpeting, upholstery, food packaging, nonstick cookware, firefighting foams, personal care products, paints, adhesives, and many other commodities. Because of their unique chemical structure, PFAS dissolve in water and accumulate in living organisms over time. They’re called “forever chemicals” because they don’t naturally break down.
PFAS are linked to a range of serious health problems like cancer, birth defects, kidney disease, and liver disease. The vast majority of PFAS have never been tested for safety, some of which are already known as highly toxic to humans with carcinogenic, neurotoxic, and endocrine-disrupting effects.
Last month, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Environmental Quality Board announced it is setting limits for the allowable level of PFAS in water and requiring monitoring by public water systems, as well as by bottled and bulk water providers. “This final-form rulemaking will protect public health by setting state MCLs (maximum contaminant levels) for contaminants in drinking water that are currently unregulated at the federal level. With this final-form rulemaking, the Commonwealth has moved ahead of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in addressing PFAS in drinking water and joins a small group of states that have set regulatory limits for select PFAS in drinking water. Currently, seven states have set MCLs or other regulatory limits for one or more PFAS: Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, and Washington.”
“Initial compliance monitoring for community and non-transient noncommunity water systems serving a population of greater than 350 persons and all bottled, vended, retail and bulk hauling water systems begins Jan. 1, 2024; initial monitoring for community and non-transient noncommunity water systems serving a population of less than or equal to 350 persons begins Jan. 1, 2025.”
The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) joined other environmental organizations in submitting comments during the Environmental Quality Board s public comments period.
The U.S. Department of Environmental Protection has set a non-binding health advisory limit of 70 parts per trillion (ppt) for the chemicals. One part per trillion is one nanogram per liter; testing for PFAS contamination at the ppt level sounds implausible, but it’s already a regular part of treatment processes for drinking water. Pennsylvania’s rules go much further, imposing a limit of eight parts per trillion for the more common and persistent PFAS detected in the human body according to toxicological studies. Federal legislation aimed at regulating toxic PFAS died in Congress last session as companies flexed their lobbying muscle, although 3M announced it will discontinue the use of PFAS by the end of 2025.
The mission of WAAC is to preserve and protect the water resources of Adams County. WAAC monitors the health of the streams in Adams County, sampling water monthly for nitrates, phosphates, and sulfates at several locations, with periodic reviews of the results. Fortunately, the health of our streams is generally good. Last year, WAAC expanded its water-monitoring program to include testing popular recreational streams for pathogens. WAAC recognizes the danger posed by PFAS in drinking water, it is not possible to test for the presence of PFAs in our streams and groundwater.
Mark Berg is a member of the Board of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County. To learn more about WAAC, visit http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org, or find WAAC on Facebook at Watershed Alliance of Adams County.
