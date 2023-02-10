PFAS are synthetic chemicals created in the 1930s and 1940s for use in many industrial and manufacturing applications. PFAS are utilized for their unique properties that make products repel water, grease, stains, reduce friction, and resist heat. PFAS are also present in consumer products such as clothing, carpeting, upholstery, food packaging, nonstick cookware, firefighting foams, personal care products, paints, adhesives, and many other commodities. Because of their unique chemical structure, PFAS dissolve in water and accumulate in living organisms over time. They’re called “forever chemicals” because they don’t naturally break down.

PFAS are linked to a range of serious health problems like cancer, birth defects, kidney disease, and liver disease. The vast majority of PFAS have never been tested for safety, some of which are already known as highly toxic to humans with carcinogenic, neurotoxic, and endocrine-disrupting effects.

Mark Berg is a member of the Board of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County. To learn more about WAAC, visit http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org, or find WAAC on Facebook at Watershed Alliance of Adams County.

