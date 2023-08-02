Invest in your happy place by taking a class at the Adams County Art Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center. We have many classes that will recharge your creative spirit in a friendly and professional setting. Here is a sampling of what’s coming up:
Barre & Stretch Class, Tuesdays, Aug. 15-Sept. 26
This is an excellent class for building a lean, toned body while increasing your mobility and flexibility as you build core strength. While muscles are warm, we will focus on gentle and restorative deep stretching. All levels are welcome. Holly Fox, $72 ($80 nonmember)
Introduction to Finger Lakes White Wines, Thursday, Aug. 17, 6–8 p.m.
Join wine enthusiast Walter Wagner as he introduces a selection of five of his favorite Finger Lakes whites. He will compare dry and semi-dry Rieslings and additional choices. Light food pairings will be served to complement the wine. Walter Wagner, $60 ($65 nonmember)
Beginner Group Piano, Thursdays, Aug. 17-Oct. 5, 9:15–10:15 a.m.
Learn to play the piano with this fun and gentle introduction to the fundamentals. You’ll learn basic notation and chords and play familiar songs in a low-key group setting. Individualized experience for each student. Sharon Cooley, $120 ($132 nonmember)
Paint & Wine Night: Sunflowers, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 5:30–8:00 p.m.
Anita Williams will guide you step by step through how to paint your version of Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflower painting. No experience is needed. You will be amazed at your results. $36 ($40 nonmember)
Let’s Eat, Saturday, Aug. 26, 3–6 p.m.
Here’s an opportunity to cook together and eat together Sicilian style. Join Chef Fabio in the kitchen as you learn about Sicilian attitudes, cooking techniques, and flavor combinations. You will be eating from the time you arrive to when you finish. Take notes, listen to traditional cuisine storytelling, and enjoy an array of incredibly delicious food. Complimentary wine is included. Fabio Carella, $50 ($55 nonmember)
Beyond Beginner Tap, Thursdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-noon
This class is perfect for those who have taken the beginner class or have some experience with tapping. You will review basic tap steps and learn new combinations while building on your skills and gaining confidence. Vanessa Rice, $70 ($77 nonmember)
Advanced Tap, Tuesdays, Sept. 5-Oct. 10, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
This class is for students who have already developed the skills and techniques needed to advance their work. The class will cover technique, stamina, and learning routines. Vanessa Rice, $70 ($77 nonmember)
Painting with Acrylics or Oils, Wednesdays, Sept. 6-Oct. 18, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Develop your painting skills as the instructor helps you translate your vision to canvas. The basics of painting will be covered, as well as learning how to organize a color palette, mix colors, and use different brushes, palette knives, and mediums. The instructor will demonstrate painting techniques and work with students at their pace and level. Materials list provided. Anita Murphy Williams, $160 ($175 nonmember)
Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
The ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. Contact us at 717-334-5006 or visit http://www.adamsarts.org for more information. Wendy Heiges is the program director. She can be reached at classes@adamsarts.org.
