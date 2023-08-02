Invest in your happy place by taking a class at the Adams County Art Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center. We have many classes that will recharge your creative spirit in a friendly and professional setting. Here is a sampling of what’s coming up:

Barre & Stretch Class, Tuesdays, Aug. 15-Sept. 26

Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. Contact us at 717-334-5006 or visit http://www.adamsarts.org for more information. Wendy Heiges is the program director. She can be reached at classes@adamsarts.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.